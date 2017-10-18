TD boys qualify for the playoffs

Three years ago, The Dalles boys’ soccer team won two games.

Last year, they won four.

Alex Gutierrez had a goal and an assist, Juan Heredia added two more assists in The Dalles’ 4-1 playoff-clinching win, the fifth of the season, Tuesday over Pendleton.

“Making the play-in was our team’s first goal, but just like with the trend in other areas of our team, we want to keep improving from last year,” said TD head coach Matthew Dallman. “That means winning our play-in game. Last year, we hung in there until the last 15 minutes during our play-in, against the team that lost in the state championship. We know we can play with anyone in the state, when we play the way we know how.”

Just four minutes into the game, Gutierrez put the Hawks on the board with a goal on an assist by Miguel Aguilar.

Alberto Gallegos tacked on another at the 10-minute mark on a pass from Gutierrez, and Reed Twidwell scored the third goal on an assist from Heredia with 17 minutes left in the first half for a 3-0 advantage.

“We came out all over them today,” Dallman said of the team’s initial intensity. “Alex Gutierrez was causing all sorts of problems for them.”

Out in front by three goals, senior Pedro Lopez put the final score up at the 73-minute mark on an assist from Heredia.

The Buckaroos ended Jaime Castro’s shutout bid with a goal at the 77-minute mark.

“We limited Pendleton to three shots, Jaime made two saves,” Dallman said. “It was an all-around great performance.”

The win secured a playoff bid for the No. 19 Riverhawks (5-8 overall, 2-3 league), but they have one last bit of business to take care of before the postseason – No. 2-ranked Hood River Valley (7-2-3, 3-0-2).

Last time these two rival teams hit the field on Oct. 10 in The Dalles, Hood River Valley used a late penalty kick goal at the 73-minute mark to escape with a win.

“I fully expect my boys to show up and compete against HR. It’s our local rival,” Dallman said. “It’s a huge game for pride, and momentum going into the post season, but with our depth issue, I have to take injury and fatigue into consideration when we step on the field next Tuesday under the Hood River lights. I expect it to be a good game, no matter the implications of the result.”