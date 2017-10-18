Underwood Fruit and Warehouse Co. burns

Flames engulf the Underwood Fruit and Warehouse Co, located in Bingen just east of the Hood River Bridge Wednesday morning in this photo by Kyle Coxon, taken from a White Salmon bluff at about 8:15 a.m. The fire was reported about 5:30 a.m. Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue crews were among those dispatched to the fire to provide mutual aid, joining at least six fire departments from the area battling the blaze. Klickitat Public Utility District said 600 customers are without power because of the fire, which burned a line that serves many homes, according to KATU2. No injuries were reported as of 10:30 a.m.

Underwood Fruit & Warehouse Co. was formed in 1917. They farm 90 orchard properties between Mount Adams and Mount Hood.