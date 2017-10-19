It’s crunch time in the 1A classification

Arlington-Condon heads to Sherman with playoffs on the line

Following Sherman’s loss to Dufur on Oct. 6, Sherman senior Treve Martin called this Friday’s home matchup against Arlington-Condon a pivotal contest for the veterans on the roster.

Second place and a home playoff date is up for grabs in a senior night and Homecoming night contest at 7 p.m. Friday in Moro

“This game coming up is the biggest one of our lives. I think everybody knows that. Our core of seniors knows that,” Martin said. “I don’t know how long it has been since we did not make the playoffs, but it is in the back of everybody’s mind. It is a make or break game from here on out. We have had two weeks to prepare for Arlington, so we are going to come out gunning. I think we are ready.”

Sherman coach Mike Somnis said that his team is excited about the game and have had a renewed focus during practices for a great game against a solid No. 11-ranked Arlington-Condon squad (5-2 overall, 1-1 league).

On the year, the Honker offense, led by Thomas Evans, Tyler Longacre and Wesley Goad, averages 49.8 points a game, but was held to no offensive scores in a 58-14 loss to No. 1-ranked Dufur last Thursday.

The Sherman defense has held three of its six opponents to two touchdowns or fewer for a 28.3 average (170 points).

“The key is staying disciplined, and making sure we stay at home in cutback lanes when their quarterback is running the ball,” said Sherman coach Mike Somnis.

The Honker defense had the state’s No. 1 scoring defense at 11 points a game heading into last week’s game against Dufur, but allowed 135 yards passing and 330 yards rushing in a 58-14 setback in Arlington.

“They flow hard to the ball on defense and like to give many different looks throughout a game,” Somnis said of Arlington-Condon’s defense. “Offensively, we just need to keep shoring up the things that we do well and have a better sense of urgency when we take the field to start the game.”

In its three wins, when Sherman’s offense is clicking, they average 51.3 points, but score 28.1 points a game in three losses.

Somnis has his team prepared and ready for action.

From first quarter to the fourth, a lot needs to happen for this team to get another big win.

“We need to have a great focus, great effort and the mindset for the boys to play for each other on the seniors last home game,” Somnis said. “This game is virtually a playoff game for both teams and we have approached the last two weeks with that mindset.”

P. Rock at Dufur

The biggest message from Dufur coach Jack Henderson was that his team not get complacent.

With a league crown already claimed, the No. 1-ranked and undefeated Rangers wrap up their regular season with a senior night football bash against Pilot Rock at 7 p.m. Friday from Dufur High School.

“We’re working harder than ever to prepare for the playoffs. A league championship is nice, but it isn’t what our goals are centered around,” Henderson said. “This group is mature and have a great understanding of what it takes to be successful in November. Our coaches do a good job of keeping our student-athletes focused on individual improvement, which leads to great team performances late in the season.”

Pilot Rock (2-4 overall) has lost a pair of games against Big Sky Conference foes, Sherman (54-14) and Perrydale (42-14), with the lone wins coming in games against Union (0-6) and Enterprise (2-2).

Overall, the Rockets average 20.3 points a game, as they play a Ranger defense that allows 16.1 points a clip and is coming off an effort where they held Arlington-Condon without an offensive score last week.

“Pilot Rock is a team that does a lot of things offensively and creates problems that way,” Henderson said. “Assignment football is always the key, so we’ve been focused on that this week.”

In their past three games, the Rocket defense has given up 110 points, 220 overall, so there are points to be score by Hagen Pence, Ian Cleveland, Asa Farrell and Derek Frakes and the state’s No. 9-ranked scoring offense (54.6 points a game).

“Pilot Rock plays in an even front most of the times and puts a bunch of people at the line of scrimmage, so it’s a challenge to get in the right protections on each play,” Henderson said. “We continue to work on being a diverse offensive team, and luckily, we have great kids to execute our plan.”

Dufur fans are encouraged to wear red at Friday’s game to rally the team.

Radio station Y-102 FM has the broadcast, or it can be streamed live through www.gorgecountry.com.

SWC at Dayville

Riding high off an offensive explosion last week in an 82-39 win over Huntington, Garrett Olson, Kabe Frederick and the South Wasco County football team is looking to stack another victory brick to the foundation in a non-league road matchup against Dayville-Monument at 2 p.m. Friday.

Last year, the Redsides motored past Dayville-Monument by a 46-6 margin, as they rushed the ball 35 times for 331 yards, four different players scored offensive touchdowns and tacked on two pick-sixes.

This year’s Dayville team has some weapons in place, so head coach Mike Waine wants his team flying to the ball making big hits.

“Dayville/Monument likes to run the screen pass, and sling the ball around a little bit,” Waine said. “They also like to run the ball outside. We will be focusing on assignment football this week defensively, and camping out on the screen passes.”

In last week’s blowout win, SWC rushed 35 times for 245 yards, and passed for 349 for 594 yards.

Olson rushed 10 times for 103 yards and three scores, added three grabs for 140 yards and two touchdowns, and had a fumble return to the end zone on defense.

Frederick totaled 74 yards on his six rushing attempts, scored twice on his only two catches, hitting for 80 yards, and both Frederick and Olson completed 10 of 20 passes for 349 yards, with Frederick tossing five scores to Olson’s two.

SWC will be without, Timo Hisatake and Jesse Scovell is expected to be a game-time decision, but everyone else is healthy.

“We need to focus on owning the line of scrimmage, both offensively and defensively,” Waine said. “A shut down defensive effort, with swarm tackling will help corral Dayville. The line of scrimmage on offense will determine what we will be able to do. I hope to continue to balance our passing and rushing game, and give scoring opportunities for some people who don’t normally get in the end zone.”

Benson at TD

A bounce here or there and there is a real possibility, The Dalles football team could be 5-2 with two games left to play.

As it is, the Riverhawks are riding a four-game losing streak, two of those losses by 14-6 scores, so head coach Steve Sugg is hoping his defense continues its lights-out play and that the offense can string together enough long drives to put some points on the scoreboard.

“I think the boys know we left a couple of wins out there in winnable games,” Sugg said. “With that, they are ready to go on Friday. I know they are getting tired of losing and it has shown in the way they have approached practice. I look forward to seeing a motivated team on the field Friday.”

Gabe Helseth will be back at quarterback for another week under center, Dalles Seufalemua is closer to 100 percent and a few others will try to get back on track offensively.

Against Benson, Sugg plans to use a ground and pound approach to wear down his opponent.

With rain in the forecast, that could give the Hawks an edge on Sid White Field.

“We just need consistency on offense,” Sugg said. “We have had some injuries to our line and that has forced us to swap a lot of guys in and out in different positions. I am hoping we can come out and use a sustained offense and move the chains, this way we can keep that Benson offense off the field.”

The Riverhawk defense gives up 26.7 points a game, but has allowed 25 points a game during their losing skid, compared to 7.0 points in their first three wins.

“I am very happy with the way our defense has played of late,” Sugg said. “They have been physical and flying all around. If they can keep that Benson offense from popping those big plays, we will give ourselves a chance to be successful. It should be a good challenge for us.”

Radio station 1440 KODL broadcasts the game at 7 p.m. Fans can also log in to www.kodl.com.