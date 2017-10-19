0

Letter to the Editor: NFL question

As of Thursday, October 19, 2017

To the editor:

I have a question for those people boycotting the NFL because some players are not standing for the anthem, an action which you believe disrespects veterans, though that is clearly not their intent.

What was your reaction to candidate Trump saying that John McCain was not a hero because he was captured?

Is this not direct and intended disrespect for a veteran who suffered years of torture for his service?

Dean Myerson

The Dalles

