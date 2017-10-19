Letter to the Editor: Pay respects

To the editor:

Regarding your editorial, “Compromise is becoming lost art.'” The late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher said it best: "I have usually sought to avoid compromise, because it more often than not turns out to involve an abdication of principle," and "Consensus is the absence of leadership.”



Great leaders truly do not compromise nor engage in consensus specific to their core values. Our flag, and our national anthem represent the core values of our nation, and must be respected.

David Wehrly

The Dalles