For the Record for October 19, 2017

Thursday October 19, 2017

Accidents

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Police responded to the 1100 block of Emerson Street Wednesday morning after a caller reported observing a male subject rummaging through her vehicle before fleeing from the scene on foot. A report was taken.

A criminal mischief report was taken Wednesday morning from the 400 block of East 3rd Street after a caller reported someone wrote some foul wording on the side of a building.

Debra Jo West, 46, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon near West 9th and Cherry Heights streets and is accused of probation violation.

William David Stephens, 36, no listed address, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 1300 block of West 6th Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

A criminal mischief report was taken Wednesday evening from the 100 block of Blue Heron Court after a victim reported someone damaged some freshly poured concrete by writing their name in it.

Wasco County

An informational report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 4400 block of Highway 35 after assisting with a civil eviction notice.

A burglary report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 1100 block of Oak Street.

A death report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 6600 block of Reservoir Road.

Deputy responded to the regional jail Wednesday evening after staff reported two inmates were involved in a mutual combative altercation in which one subject needed stiches. A report was taken.

Terryn Curtis Lee, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 2600 block of West 6th Street and is accused of fourth-degree domestic assault, coercion, harassment, menacing, and third-degree criminal mischief.

Oregon State Police

Sea Minetta Crews, 35, Maupin, was arrested Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 74 on a Clatsop County warrant for probation violation.

Regional Jail

Shira Joyce Luckini, 37, Salem, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Parole & Probation

Kyle Brian Long, 29, no listed address, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of Dry Hollow Road and is accused of post-prison violations.

David Jaafe Wentworth, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.