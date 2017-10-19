Sinfonietta rehearsal delights area students

Over 80 schoolchildren from The Dalles were treated Tuesday night to a dress rehearsal by the Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s (CGOA) Sinfonietta.

The Sinfonietta concert was comprised of musical selections from popular movies — songs the young crowd immediately recognized from Star Wars, Spider-Man and Frozen, to name a few.

Orchestra member Ed Price noted that the school children were one of the most enthusiastic and attentive crowds he had performed for in a while.

“I just wish everyone could have been there to experience this, to see these kids screaming with delight when each song was announced,” Price said.

Kids were invited to conduct the orchestra and to sit on stage, “up close,” with the musicians.

CGOA outreach coordinator Corin Parker, who teaches music at Chenowith Elementary School in The Dalles, helped organize the event.

Youth from several area schools were bused to the dress rehearsal, which was held at the Wy’East Performing Arts Center in Hood River.

Parker noted that, for all but a handful of the youth, this was the first time they had ever seen a live orchestra. “A Musical Movie Night” will be presented for the general public this weekend.

The show features exciting, cinematic music from many classics, such as Fantasia, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Superman, Spider-man and How to Train Your Dragon.

Conductor Mark Steighner encourages younger audience members to get into the spirit of the concerts by dressing as their favorite character from any of the featured movies.

Anyone coming in costume will get a free cookie, and Pine Street Bakery will be providing baked goods for Friday’s evening performance.

The Musical Movie Night concerts are Friday and Saturday, Oct. 20 and 21, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. All performances are in the Wy’east Performing Arts Center in Hood River. Tickets are $15 for adults (18+), $10 for students and children (10-17) and free for kids under 10. Groups of ten or more receive a $2 discount per ticket.

Tickets are available at the door or through gorgeorchestra.org Information about the Orchestra, Jazz Collective Big Band, Voci Choir, and Stages Theater is available on the CGOA website at gorgeorchestra.org.