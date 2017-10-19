TD netters push Hood River Valley to five sets

With a capacity crowd looking on, The Dalles volleyball team pushed Hood River Valley to the brink, but the No. 11-ranked Eagles found a way to battle back from a 2-1 deficit with wins of 25-11 and 15-11 in the final two sets to score a victory Tuesday at Kurtz Gym.

“It is always a great match when you have senior night, pink out night, last home match, and all of it together,” said TD head coach Neticia Fanene. “So, we kind of set ourselves up to have that adrenaline and momentum going. We have been so close in the past two meetings with Hood River. The girls knew that we could win it and they came out aggressive, confident and ready to play.”

The Riverhawks won the first set by a 25-13 margin, but the Eagles stormed back for a 25-12 winner to even the match at 1-apiece.

In the third set, TD led 9-6, 17-13, 20-16 and 22-19, until Hood River went on a 4-0 run to lead 23-22.

HRV then had a block sail out, TD senior Kathryn Bradford whistled in an ace and on the next serve attempt from Bradford, the Eagles committed an error on the return volley, giving the Hawks a point and a 25-23 win.

No. 11-ranked HRV (13-7 overall, 8-1 league) took the fourth set, 25-11, to set up a decisive fifth set, where it jumped ahead 12-2 at one point.

With Eliana Ortega at the service line, the Hawks had a 5-0 spurt, two of those points coming on Aces by Ortega to inch her team to within a 12-7 deficit.

TD got as close as 14-11 after a kill by Jodi Thomasian, but a final kill shot by Carli Stroud gave the Eagles a 15-11 victory and the five-set win.

“This match taught me that our team can work together and we can deal with hard things that come at us,” Bradford said. “Throughout this match, it has shown me how much this team has grown since the beginning of the season. We had a lot of energy, we had a lot of fun and I just thought we work well together and had a lot of intensity.”

Thomasian logged a team-high 13 kills to go with six digs, two aces and an assist.

Bailey LeBreton added five kills, two blocks, two block assists, five digs and an ace, Lauryn Belanger had five kills and two digs, and Bradford chipped in four kills, four aces, nine digs and an assist.

Ortega finished with three aces and two digs, and Kilee Hoylman added an assist and four digs.

Hannah Wallis was good for three assists and a pair of aces, and fellow setter, Lindsi Logue, dished off 18 assists and had five digs.

With a playoff berth in the bag, TD (6-13, 2-7) prepares for next week and its upcoming state play-in road matchup.

“I am looking forward to seeing how far we can go, because I think we have the players and the coaches here that can take us a long way as long as we do show that confidence we showed tonight,” Logue said. “Our seniors have really stepped up this year. They are such a big part of our team, so I think with them leading and everyone else playing their roles, we have everything we need to get win some more games.”