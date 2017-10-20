Board OKs new contract with Sunshine Mill in TD

In a 5-4 vote Tuesday, the Columbia Gateway Urban Renewal Agency board voted to convert two balloon payments owed by Sunshine Mill into a single monthly payment.

The restructured agreement with Sunshine, the old grain silo property that is operating as Copa Di Vino, a wine distribution company, will require payments of approximately $12,800 a month beginning next March. They will continue until August 2021.

Until March, Sunshine Mill will continue to make interest-only monthly payments of about $1,354 on a land sale contract and $2,160 on an installment loan.

The previous agreement had balloon payments on both of those of almost $600,000 due next spring.

If a payment is missed, the building will be foreclosed and taken over by the city. Sunshine Mill, owned by a company owned by James and Molli Martin, has 55 employees.

Board members Scott Baker, Staci Coburn, John Fredrick, Linda Miller and Taner Elliott voted to approve the new contract, while Darcy Long-Curtiss, Steve Kramer, Kathy Schwartz and Chuck Raleigh voted against it.

Martin, the company’s founder and CEO, said he is optimistic the wine business he has set up in the historic building will be able to continue.

“We feel gifted to be a local family raised in The Dalles and taught by its schools that together built an international brand that all in our community can all be proud of,” Martin said Wednesday.

“We are happy to be moving forward and look to a bright future at the Sunshine Mill and the development of the Cellar District on the east end of The Dalles.”

Baker, who voted in favor of the restructured payment, said, “We renegotiated so we can keep the business open and people employed. It’s a good anchor for our east end.”

In his report to the urban renewal board before the vote, Steven Harris, the city’s planning director and urban renewal manager, explained that in May, representatives of Sunshine had requested that the board restructure the original installment loan agreement that was due in May 2018, and the land sales contract, which was also coming due at that time.

The new agreement consolidates the outstanding balances of the installment loan agreement of $290,000 and the land sales contract of $309,700. A credit of $105,582, representing past interest paid on the land sales contract, was applied, resulting in a balance of $494,118. An interest rate of 5.25 percent was applied to the new loan balance.

Over the past few months, Elliott, who chairs urban renewal board, and board member Long-Curtiss have met with representatives of Sunshine to negotiate a restructured agreement with the goal of eventual repayment in full.

The board eventually approved two 90-day extensions to allow more time for negotiations.

However, before Tuesday’s vote, Long-Curtiss said that what she had helped negotiate was changed in the final agreement, so she voted against the new deal.

Just before the vote, the city’s attorney, Gene Parker, said a “major change” had been made in the proposed contract regarding the mortgage on the building.

“To give the agency security, if there were any missed payments the property would revert back, so we know that even though we are converting the title so they can get a commercial loan, we still have our interest secured,” Parker explained during the meeting.

“What you’re saying is, one missed payment and we’re done, no more coming back, no more negotiation?” asked Martin.

“If you miss a payment, you have 15 days to cure it. If not, we at that point take the property back,” Parker responded.

Long-Curtiss said one of the main points she kept in mind while negotiating the new contract was that the city did not want that building back.



“I feel this deal is punitive and heightens the chance that’s going to happen,” she said. “I want to say on the record that even though I was credited with negotiating this agreement that both sides agreed to, this is not that agreement.”

According to Long-Curtiss, the incentive of reduced interest in return for no late payments, and applying payments made to the land sale contact first so Sunshin could continue to try to secure an outside loan, were in her original agreement.

“Immediately bringing the taxes current, losing the building as a consequence for being more than 45 days late on just one payment, and every other harsh consequence were added after initially agreeing to my proposal,” Long-Curtiss said on Wednesday.

“I am disappointed that I spent so much time and effort finding a solution that was a win-win, only to have the staff and agency then ignore that agreement and instead choose to put forward and approve the agreement they did last night,” she said.

“At no time was Sunshine Mill in danger of not being able to pay off the entire amount they borrowed.

“Their only request was to continue making installment payments with interest because they couldn't come up with a large lump sum payment.

“The age and structure of the building itself was a major factor in the inability of Sunshine Mill to secure a bank loan to pay off the lump sum.”

However, Baker said Martin himself appeared to agree with the conditions of the agreement.

“This had been going on quite a while, with a lot of back and forth,” Baker said.

“No business is 100 percent guaranteed, but my vote reflected the belief that they’ll make their payments on time for the duration. The building would revert back, but the reality is we hope we never come to that situation.”

Baker added that Parker’s addition of a clause to return the building to the city in the event of a default was simply to protect the city’s interest.

“The original agreement was ambiguous about what would happen, and one way to remove that ambiguity is to say, hey, we get it back,” Baker explained. “My vote was a vote of support for Sunshine Mill.”

Long-Curtiss said she believes Sunshine Mill has “by far” provided the best return on investment to date of any urban renewal investment in The Dalles.

“Other projects pay no property taxes and created only a handful of jobs,” she said.

“They (Sunshine Mill) took a building that had been abandoned for many years and they created a successful business that attracts locals and tourists alike.

“They also significantly increased the value of the property, which increased the assessed property taxes and created a beautiful entry into the east end of the city.”

On Thursday, Martin said he appreciated the opportunity to continue the Sunshine Mill operation.

“We will try our very best to meet all obligations with the city,” Martin said.