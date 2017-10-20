0

For the Record for October 20, 2017

As of Friday, October 20, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday October 20, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

October 19, 12:02 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 10th and Snipes streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Wasco County

October 19, 9:54 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 9th and Dry Hollow streets. One driver was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

No information was made available by the agency on this date.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A theft report was taken Thursday morning from the 1700 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported a bag with some belongings inside was stolen.

Police responded to the high school Thursday afternoon after staff reported they had a student in custody for possessing marijuana. The student was cited for minor in possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and released to this mother. A report was taken.

Police responded to the 3500 block of West 2nd Street Thursday afternoon after a caller reported her adult son had thrown her down during a dispute. Suspect was gone upon arrival and an assault report was taken.

A theft report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after staff reported a suspect fled the store with unpaid merchandise.

Police responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street Thursday afternoon after staff reported they had a woman in custody for shoplifting. The suspect was cited for third-degree theft and released. A report was taken.

Police responded to the 400 block of Union Street Thursday evening after a caller reported his vehicle was broken into while working. The incident was logged.

Wasco County

Shannen Rebecca Tobias, 21, The Dalles, was arrested early Friday morning during a traffic stop near West 10th and Liberty streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Regional Jail

Dustin Cody Hardin, 26, Wasco, was jailed Thursday on a Sherman County court commitment for first-degree theft and second-degree burglary.

Parole & Probation

Keacan Craig Koops, 33, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)