For the Record for October 20, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday October 20, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

October 19, 12:02 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 10th and Snipes streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Wasco County

October 19, 9:54 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 9th and Dry Hollow streets. One driver was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

No information was made available by the agency on this date.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A theft report was taken Thursday morning from the 1700 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported a bag with some belongings inside was stolen.

Police responded to the high school Thursday afternoon after staff reported they had a student in custody for possessing marijuana. The student was cited for minor in possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and released to this mother. A report was taken.

Police responded to the 3500 block of West 2nd Street Thursday afternoon after a caller reported her adult son had thrown her down during a dispute. Suspect was gone upon arrival and an assault report was taken.

A theft report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after staff reported a suspect fled the store with unpaid merchandise.

Police responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street Thursday afternoon after staff reported they had a woman in custody for shoplifting. The suspect was cited for third-degree theft and released. A report was taken.

Police responded to the 400 block of Union Street Thursday evening after a caller reported his vehicle was broken into while working. The incident was logged.

Wasco County

Shannen Rebecca Tobias, 21, The Dalles, was arrested early Friday morning during a traffic stop near West 10th and Liberty streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Regional Jail

Dustin Cody Hardin, 26, Wasco, was jailed Thursday on a Sherman County court commitment for first-degree theft and second-degree burglary.

Parole & Probation

Keacan Craig Koops, 33, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.