Sherman wins a five-set thriller

It has been a long time since the Sherman Huskies earned a district tournament berth.

Thursday, the drought ended in thrilling fashion, as the Lady Huskies fought hard for a five-set road win over Condon-Wheeler Thursday in a district crossover match played in Condon.

“It was a great win for the girls,” said Sherman head coach Amy Huffman. “It has been awhile since they have made it to district, so I want to commend them on their hard work and sticking to their goal of getting there.”

Condon-Wheeler scored a 26-24 opening-set victory to gain the early advantage, but the Huskies got back to basics and picked up wins over the next two sets by identical 25-12 scores for a 2-1 lead.

In the fourth set, Condon-Wheeler (6-17 overall, 2-5 league), who finished fifth in the league, showed the inner resolve to capture a 25-23 win, moving the match to a decisive fifth set.

Sherman powered through for a lopsided 15-5 finale to keep its season alive.

“Des (Desiree Winslow) served well for the girls, and as a team, we had some great moments,” Huffman said.



The Huskies (7-4, 3-4) takes on first-place and No. 7-ranked South Wasco County (21-8, 6-1) at 10 a.m. Saturday in Moro.

After that contest, matches resume at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The top-3 teams earn state sub-round bids.

“In order to make it out of district, we will have to give it our all 100 percent of the time,” Huffman said. “We are a team that starts out very focused and determined, but over time, can lose that stamina. These girls have been working hard since August and I am sure will bring their competitiveness on Saturday.”