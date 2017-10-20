TD’s Voodre works her voodoo on Mac-Hi

Don’t look now, but The Dalles girls’ soccer team is heating up at the right time.

Freshman Zara Voodre scored a hat trick and Addie Klindt tacked on another goal in the Riverhawks’ 4-1 triumph over Mac-Hi in a road varsity match played in Milton-Freewater.

“We had a good game yesterday,” said TD head coach Oscar Nunez. “We were possessing the ball, passing and talking, and we finally started finding the back of the net.”

After a scoreless 15 minutes to start the opening half, Voodre kicked off the scoring with a goal, and she hit the back of the net for her second of the match at the 21-minute mark.

Klindt gave the Riverhawks a 3-0 lead in the 30th minute, before Mac-Hi got one on the scoreboard for a 3-1 halftime deficit.

Voodre completed her three-goal outburst just 17 minutes into the second half, capping the scoring barrage.

“We created a lot of opportunities and we made some beautiful passing combinations,” Nunez said.

The Dalles (3-8-1 overall, 2-2-1 league) hosts Redmond at 2 p.m. Saturday on senior night.

“We look to build on this game and take this winning streak into our Saturday game,” Nunez said.

After Saturday’s contest, the Riverhawks wrap up their regular season at home against Hood River Valley at 4:30 p.m.