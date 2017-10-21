Hawks end losing streak in style

After a tough first game back, The Dalles quarterback Gabe Helseth showed his worth on the football field.

Helseth rushed for three touchdowns, tossed another, and the Riverhawks rolled out to a 34-6 first-quarter lead in a 53-6 win over Benson Friday at Sid White Field.

“We executed extremely well tonight. We came out and ran the ball really well, threw the ball well,” said TD head coach Steve Sugg. “Gabe Helseth did some great things for us running and throwing the ball. Last week, he was a little rusty from not playing for the last couple of weeks, but this week, he was ready to play. He made some great individual, athletic plays that you just can’t teach a kid. He just has those natural instincts.”

Less than two minutes into the game, Helseth delivered a 30-yard run to give the Hawks a 6-0 lead.

Dalles Seufalemua tacked on scoring runs of five and one, swelling the Hawk cushion to 20-0, before Benson responded with a 55-yard pass from Jaylen Russell to Tariq Walker at the 3:01 mark.

Helseth then added a 44-yard run and senior fullback Cameron Perez found paydirt from a yard out, giving The Dalles its 34-6 lead through one frame.

The Riverhawks took a 47-6 lead after scoring two more times in the second quarter on a 10-yard run by Helseth and a 21-yard pass to Breckterfield from Helseth at the 1:17 mark.

With 4:43 left in the third period, Jacob Schacht invoked the 45-point running clock rule, at 53-6, with a one-yard touchdown run.

“Our kids came out very inspired tonight,” Sugg said. “They were ready to play. I challenged a little bit before the game. For our seniors, it was their last home game and I think all the players rallied behind them, kind of wanting them to leave on a good note.”

All told, the Hawks rushed 45 times for 245 yards.

Denver Neill had 49 yards on seven totes, Seufalemua notched 39 yards to go with his two touchdowns, Schacht finished with 29 yards, Yordi Sanchez had 27 yards, and Perez had his touchdown and 17 yards rushing.

Breckterfield led the Riverhawk receivers with 53 yards on five catches, Sanchez added 22 yards on two grabs, Mac Abbas went for 26 yards on his one catch, and JR Scott tallied 14 yards on one catch.

The Riverhawk defense held Benson to negative one yard rushing on 17 carries, and 9 of 33 passing for 120 yards, adding 1.5 sacks, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and seven tackles for loss.

Baily Hajicek posted a team-high seven tackles and an interception, Ophath Silaphath had three tackles and forced fumble, Dante Avila chipped in three tackles and an interception, Perez had 2.5 tackles and a fumble recovery, Schacht had a fumble recovery and a sack, and Oscar Fernandez hit for a half a sack and an interception.

“Our defense played great, across the board,” Sugg said. “We put a lot of pressure on them and got after them from the start. They have a few athletic kids on offense, so they had some threats, especially at quarterback. We did a really good job of containing their quarterback and making him move around, forcing mistakes. I am proud of the kids for that.”

The Dalles honored its senior class of Breckterfield, Blake Davis, Schacht, Perez, Ian Fitzgerald and Logan Nerdin for their years of service to the program.

“Breckterfield and Davis came in as freshmen and they stuck with it all four years, through the ups and downs,” Sugg said. “They have great attitudes, they have been to every practice and every game, giving us all they have. They set a positive example for everybody else in the program. I am really proud of those guys in particular. They hold a special place in my heart. I am glad I had the opportunity to be their coach.”

The Dalles (4-4 overall) wraps up its regular season with a road contest at undefeated Glencoe next Friday at 7 p.m.