Letter to the Editor: Knowledge

To the editor:
In the Oct. 10 Opinion column, “Tragedy revives gun argument,” Mark Gibson made a false statement. He wrote, “But AR stands for ‘assault rifle.’” It actually stands for Armalite, the company that produced it.
Donald Rose
Hood River
