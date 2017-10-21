Letter to the Editor: Knowledge

0

As of Saturday, October 21, 2017

To the editor:

In the Oct. 10 Opinion column, “Tragedy revives gun argument,” Mark Gibson made a false statement. He wrote, “But AR stands for ‘assault rifle.’” It actually stands for Armalite, the company that produced it.

Donald Rose

Hood River

