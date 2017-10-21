What's Happening from October 22

Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com.

OCTOBER

Sunday, October 22

JAM SESSION: A jam session will be held at Cherry Park Grange, 1002 Lambert Street, The Dalles, from 2 to 4 p.m.

STUDY PROGRAM: A five-week study on “The Righteous Mind: Why Good People are Divided by Politics and Religion” by Jonathan Haidt begins every Sunday at 5 p.m. at Tayler Hall (lower parking lot) in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1805 Minnesota St., The Dalles. Bring a dish to share and an open mind to learn! There is no cost to attend, but donations towards facilitator fee are appreciated.

Tuesday, October 24

LYLE LIONS: Senior Meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of 5th St. and Hwy 14. Public is welcome.

Saturday, October 28

HARVEST FAIR: The Mosier Senior Center is having its annual Harvest Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mosier Senior Center, located on Second Street in Mosier. Tables rent for $20 and all proceeds from sales are the vendor’s to keep. All items must be homemade or handcrafted, be it a food item or craft. Call 541-993-5219 to check on table availability and/or to reserve a table.



TANGO LESSONS: 45-minute tango lesson at 6 p.m. at the Maryhill Museum of Art will be followed by a milonga (tango dance party) from 7 to 9 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Cost is $5 for members, $10 for non-members. To gain entry after hours, use the entrance to the Mary and Bruce Stevenson Wing just off the Cannon Power Plaza.

Tuesday, October 31

LYLE LIONS: Senior Meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of Hwy 14 and 5th St. Everyone is welcome.

NOVEMBER

Saturday, November 4

INDIAN AUTUMN: Don’t miss the Columbia River Indian Autumn, at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. Admission is free. The event will feature artisans, musicians and vendors throughout the day from our regional Native American community. For more information call 541-296-8600 ext. 201 or visit www.gorgediscovery.org.

LYLE LIONS: Lyle Lions Pancake Breakfast/Early Christmas Food Box Project Donations; 7 to 10 a.m., Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Hwy 14 and 5th St. Everyone is welcome. Early monetary donations, canned goods and non-perishable foods will be accepted.

Sunday, November 5

CAMP SHERMAN: The Sherman County Historical Society invites you to dinner and a presentation, “Camp Sherman: 100 Years,” at 2pm at the Wasco Events Center in Wasco. Special guests of the Camp Sherman Historical Society will share some history on how Camp Sherman came about and how this magical place became a special retreat for some of Sherman County's early residents. RSVP by Nov. 3, with the Sherman County Historical Society at 541-565-3232. Dinner is $15 per plate.