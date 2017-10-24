Crosstalk: Weinstein case highlights abuse

Recent allegations that Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein used his power and influence to prey on women sexually is no surprise, given the fact that Hollywood has been objectifying women for generations.

Indeed, the film and television portrayals of glorified sexual harassment, rape and violence, served up over the decades, may well be at the root of the growing disrespect and sexual harassment we see around the world today. We like to think that “fantasy is fantasy,” but the behaviors marketed and celebrated by Hollywood set the tone for our reality far more than we like to admit.

Our reality is pretty bad, not just in America (I don’t have enough space here to recount even the tip of the rapist iceberg among American celebrities and politicians) but around the world.

In the United Kingdom, politicians are seeking input from the public on whether “women only” buses should be incorporated into the public transit system to reduce groping, sexual harassment and attacks on women as they commute to work.

According to the Telegraph, many countries have already introduced segregated busing for women, including Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Indonesia, Egypt, India, Thailand, and Iran.

Public transit is the most common place where men and women mix without choice of who they are with, and these attempts to keep women safe are pretty telling. We have a widespread problem, one that goes well beyond public transit, permeating the workplace, social gatherings, pretty much all of society.

Perhaps it always has been this way, but as a boy I was told pretty sternly by my father, “you never hit a woman (or a girl)!”

“But she hit me first!”

“Doesn’t matter, you never hit a woman.”

I decided he was right. It stands to reason you never grope a woman and you never force yourself on a woman, physically or verbally.

You treat them with respect.

But there are plenty of men who do not see beyond their own needs and desires. Men who harass and attack, alone or in a group of like-minded... Juveniles? Pigs?

Some use the crowds on public transit to shield their attacks. Others “go along” with their friends, joining in the obscenities.

Many use positions of power to force “consent,” or pay off their victims to avoid repercussions.

Those in positions of trust have also victimized women and boys, taking advantage of their position as church leaders.

Still others rape and leave their victim bleeding on the street.

None of us condone the street rapist, they are infamous. But is there any real difference between the attacker on the street and the attacker wearing a suit and tie?

Does it matter whether the weapon-of-choice is physical strength or a threat to ruin someones career? Or promises to help a career?

Rape is rape.

The results are the same: People are hurt in the most painful and degrading way.

Sexual assault is far more common than might be imagined. A friend of mine mentioned that she didn’t know a single woman who hadn’t been sexually harassed or worse. It was a surprising statement, but casting my mind back through the years, I can see that this is true of the women in my own life. I, too, know many women who were abused, including a close “sister” drugged and raped by men in a bar.

There is no feeling more frustrating and hopeless than knowing evil was committed against someone you love, and you can’t do anything about it.

Over half of the women and girls I’ve known well have been harassed or abused.

Much of it was criminal behavior, but I don’t know of a single incident in which justice was served.

Men, individually and collectively, need to stand up for what is right.

It appears we suffer from a complete lack of gentlemen, and by “gentlemen” I simply mean men who view woman as people, not sex toys. Who see them as mothers, sisters, daughters and friends.

Men who are ready to defend them against verbal or physical attack, whether it’s on a crowded bus, at church, in a Hollywood studio or in the workplace.

— Mark Gibson