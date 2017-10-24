Frederick scores five times in SWC’s 58-12 win

Kabe Frederick rushed for a career-high five touchdowns in South Wasco County’s 58-12 triumph over Monument-Dayville Friday afternoon in an Eight-Man football contest played in Monument.

The road win moved the Redsides to 3-2 on the year with one game left on the schedule, so a winning record is all but assured for head coach Mike Waine and his team.

Frederick had runs of 1, 40, 70, 42, 43 on the day, his first two scores coming in the first quarter to give his team a 14-0 advantage.

Garrett Olson then capped a 70-yard drive with a 30-yard touchdown rush and he tacked on the conversion kick, extending the Redside lead to 21-0.

A Monument-Dayville score made it 21-6, but Frederick added a 70-yard scramble, and Olson kicked the extra point, which ran the lead to 28-6 at the half.

Frederick chipped in scoring runs of 42 and 43, and Bobby Kately scored from 60 yards out from the fullback position, and Garrett Savage rushed for the extra point for a 43-6 lead.

Ahead 51-12 in the second half, Savage recovered a Monument-Dayville onside kick attempt and rumbled for 52 yards and a touchdown for the final score of the game.

SWC faces off against Mitchell-Spray (2-3) at 7 p.m. Friday in Maupin on senior night.

Mitchell-Spray is riding a two-game losing streak, the last setback coming on Oct. 13 versus Elgin (54-6).