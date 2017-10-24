Letter to the Editor: Working together

To the editor:

The Columbia Gorge Women’s Action Network, a community organization we founded and continue to lead, is approaching its first anniversary. We’d like to take this opportunity to share some information about this organization.

CGWAN was founded in mid-November 2016, with a mission to bring women together to create positive change through action. CGWAN has developed into a network of local women who are working to protect democracy, human rights for all, free and fair media, and the environment.

Promoting these values is a mission that we consider to be fundamentally American.

While our values are progressive, we are not a partisan organization: We do not endorse candidates or political parties. We are Democrats, Republicans, and Independents. We are newcomers and old-timers, rich and poor, young and old.

We were brought together by a shared concern for our communities and our country, and among us we have found a great deal of common ground.

As we approach our first anniversary, we have more than 500 active members on both sides of the Gorge, and more than 2000 local residents taking part in the ongoing discussion on our Facebook page.

Over the past year, we have donated time to and raised money for local nonprofit organizations such as Programs for Peaceful Living, Meals on Wheels, the Columbia River Indian Center, the Girl Up! Program, and Hood River Shelter Services. We have participated in the Community Pride Cleanup, Springfest, and other local events.

We have organized several educational programs open to all, including a “How the Washington State House Works” training in White Salmon and a Bystander Intervention Training in Hood River.

We have volunteered to help register voters of all parties, and created an online voters’ pamphlet that includes information provided to us by local candidates.

Through this work, we have encouraged hundreds of local residents, regardless of their party affiliations or the particulars of their politics, to become more informed about and engaged with their local, state, and federal government.



Last April, Gorge Owned honored CGWAN with the Tod J. LeFevre Sustainability Champion Award, which recognizes innovative, creative work on the environmental, economic, and social issues facing the Gorge.

Working with and for our communities is at the heart of our organization. The Columbia Gorge Women’s Action Network will continue to work alongside our families, friends and neighbors in the Columbia Gorge, building a better future and channeling our collective energy into meaningful action.

Michelle Mayfield and Kirsten Dennis

CGWAN Co-founders