For the Record for October 24, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday October 24, 2017

Correction

In our Oct. 20 story on the Sunshine Mill, two names were mixed up in the final 5-4 vote of the Columbia Gateway Urban Renewal Advisory board.

On Oct. 17, board members voted to obligate the Sunshine Mill’s owners to repay their loans at a rate of about $12,800 per month. Voting to approve the repayments at that rate were Scott Baker, Taner Elliott, Linda Miller, Staci Coburn and Steve Kramer. Darcy Long-Curtiss, Kathy Schwartz, Chuck Raleigh and John Frederick voted to oppose the deal.

Accidents

The Dalles City

October 20, 2:55 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 3rd and Federal streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

October 23, 1:03 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 13th and Jefferson streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Wasco County

October 23, 1:08 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury rash, Highway 197 near milepost 10. Vehicle went off the roadway and damaged the guardrail. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

October 20, 12:13 p.m. – Crew responded to the 300 block of Court Street on a report of a fire alarm. Contact was made with building staff who advised the alarm had been reset and this was a false alarm.

October 22, 9:42 p.m. – Crew responded to the 4400 block of Highway 30 on a smoke investigation. The smoke was coming from smoldering embers from a fire pit that was being used to burn furniture. A deputy was on scene prior to the crew and he was having altercation with the property owner. Crew assisted in controlling the suspect until backup arrived.

October 23, 12:18 p.m. – Crew responded to the 200 block of Steelhead Way on a report of a fire alarm. Crew was cancelled while responding to the incident and they returned to quarters.

The agency also responded to six calls for emergency medical services on Friday, eight on Saturday, four on Sunday, and seven on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Police responded to the 300 block of West 15th Street Friday morning after a caller reported she was involved in a domestic dispute with her husband and he took off with her phone. An informational report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

A hit and run report was taken Friday morning from the 800 block of Floral Court.

A found property report was taken Friday afternoon from the 800 block of West 6th Street.

A theft report was taken Friday afternoon from the high school after a victim reported her cell phone was stolen.

A dog bite report was taken Friday evening from the 1000 block of Pomona Street. The incident is under investigation.

A first-degree rape report was taken Friday evening. No further information was made available by the department regarding this incident.

A theft report was taken Friday evening from the 1200 block of Liberty Street after a victim reported some items were stolen from her vehicle.

Shyan Rae McDannel, 20, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday morning in the 3600 block of West 6th Street and is accused of probation violation and providing false information to a police officer. She was also arrested on a warrant for first-degree failure to appear.

Patrick David Graeme, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday morning in the 1700 block of East 19th Street on a warrant for failure to appear.

Richard Warrant Matthewson, 48, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday evening in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street on a warrant for failure to appear.

Twilla Ann Miles, 57, The Dalles, was arrested early Sunday morning during a traffic stop at the roundabout and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

William Lionel Neary, 26, The Dalles, was arrested early Sunday morning in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of two counts of probation violation and three counts of post-prison violation.

A domestic dispute report was taken early Sunday morning from the 2100 block of East 12th Street. No further information was made available by the department.

A hit and run report was taken Sunday morning from Brewery Grade.

Police responded to the 300 block of Lone Pine Drive Sunday afternoon after staff found some methamphetamine in the parking lot. The drugs were seized and destroyed; a report was taken.

A telephonic harassment report was taken Sunday afternoon from the 1200 block of East 9th Street.

Terryn Curtis Lee, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday evening near West 10th and Pomona streets and is accused of violation of a release agreement.