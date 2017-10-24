Sherman netters lose both matches

The Sherman Huskies had a handful of matches and tournament canceled due to fires and bad air quality, but managed to win three of their final four matches, including a Big Sky Conference Crossover match last Thursday in five sets against Condon-Wheeler to earn a district spot in Moro.

Sherman lost its first district match in three sets to South Wasco County, and had a chance to claim the No. 3 spot with a consolation match versus Ione.

In that match, Ione won in three sets by an average margin of three points, with final scores of 25-21, 25-22, 25-23.

Looking ahead to 2018, the Huskies (7-6 overall, 3-4 league) will have six incoming seniors, Desiree Winslow, Emma Stutzman, CJ Johnson, Sammie Lepinski, Savannah Moe and Shelby Reed making up the core, and Jaelyn Justesen set to return as a junior middle.

“I think that being around this team, we all make each other better players,” Stutzman said. “We want to be better. We want to become a successful team and it is nice to have people there pushing you to reach new heights.”