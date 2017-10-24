0

Sherman Royalty

Friday in Moro, Sherman High School had its Homecoming Court announced, with seniors Sierra Fellner and Reese Blake picking up queen and king honors.

Friday in Moro, Sherman High School had its Homecoming Court announced, with seniors Sierra Fellner and Reese Blake picking up queen and king honors. Contributed photo/Jeremy Lanthorn

As of Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Luke Martin and Desiree Winslow were part of the junior court, and Bailee Owens and Nick Riggs represented the sophomore class. Jack Woolworth and Mercedez Cardona represented the freshman class.

