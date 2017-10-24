SWC nets sweep over Sherman

In their district opener versus Sherman, Myers dropped 12 kills, and the trio of Allie Noland, Ana Popchock and Jacqueline Noland tacked on six kills apiece in a 25-17, 25-22, 25-17 sweep.

On serves, the Lady Redsides converted 69 of 74 for 93 percent, with Jacqueline Noland leading the way with a 19 for 19 effort.

Popchock ended up 13 of 13, and Myers was 11 for 11.

At the net, SWC rattled off 39 kills on 88 of 108, with Myers going 23 of 26 for her 12 kills.

Jacqueline Noland ended up 9 of 9 with six kills, Allie Noland was 13 for 15, and Popchock had a 13 for 18 split on her swings.