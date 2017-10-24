Two killed in I-84 crashes

THE DALLES — Aileen Pineda-Garcia, 18, was killed Sunday morning when her car went off Interstate 84 and crashed into a tree near milepost 76, just west of the Rowena exit.

According to an Oregon State Police report, the single vehicle accident occurred just before 6 a.m. Oct. 22.

Troopers from The Dalles Area Command were dispatched to the scene, where they found the white 2011 Kia Rio sedan driven by Pineda-Garcia at the base of a tree.

A preliminary investigation determined that she had been traveling westbound when, for unknown reasons, she left the roadway.

Pineda-Garcia was the sole occupant of the vehicle and investigators concluded that both speed and weather likely contributed to the crash.

She was confirmed to have been wearing her seat belt at the time of the incident.

OSP was assisted at the scene by Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue and the Oregon Department of Transportation. The wreck did not stop the flow of traffic and there were no road closures as emergency crews worked.

According to a gofundme account made by Pineda-Garcia’s sister, Pineda-Garcia left behind a three-month-old son, Matteo. “She always had a big beautiful smile and was full of life, Aileen had so many plans for her future. She was going to be starting college this winter term, as a single mom she always made sure everything was perfect for little Matteo,” Lily Anguiano wrote.

Proceeds will go toward funeral expenses and Matteo's needs. The fundraiser is seeking $15,000 and has raised $2,530 as of Monday afternoon. The gofundme is titled Aileen J. Pineda-Garcia.

Portland man dies

On Monday, another fatal crash occurred on I-84 near The Dalles.

OSP and other emergency responders were called to the scene of a single vehicle wreck near milepost 82.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2013 Toyota Highlander driven by David J. Higgins, 42, of Portland was eastbound when it left the roadway to the south of the interstate.

The vehicle crossed a large grassy and rocky median, went up a steep embankment and hit the concrete overpass wall head-on.

The Toyota then rolled several times coming to a rest on its wheels in the grassy median. Higgins was ejected and died at the scene.

Factors being considered in this crash by OSP investigators are speed and lack of safety restraints.

Troopers were assisted by Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue, The Dalles Police, Wasco County Sheriff's Office, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.