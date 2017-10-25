Downtown welcomes ‘Trick-or-Treaters’

The Dalles downtown trick or treat activities will take place next Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 3 to 5 p.m. Orange pumpkin flyers in windows will indicate which businesses are participating in this annual Halloween event.

Parents are encouraged to park in the parking lot across from The Dalles City Park (Fifth and Union streets) and walk to keep downtown traffic to a minimum. Drivers are reminded to remain especially attentive and aware of the presence of pedestrians.

At 5 p.m., the festivities will shift to City Park for “Monsters in the Park After Dark,” which is organized by the Northern Wasco Parks & Recreation. Monsters in the Park will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To enhance the safety of participants and families, the following intersections, between Second and Third streets, will be closed to traffic from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Court, Federal, Jefferson, and Madison. Drivers will be allowed to use other side streets in the downtown that have traffic lights.