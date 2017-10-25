Lone Pine maintenance challenge

This is the fourth of a four-part series looking at the Lone Pine Native American treaty fishing in-lieu site, which overlooks The Dalles Dam. The first article described homeless advocate Dorothy Rodriguez’s push to help meet needs at the site. The second shared the viewpoints of two women who have lived at Lone Pine for years. This story looks at plans to fulfill decades-old promises of housing for tribal members displaced by dams. This final article reviews current maintenance levels at Lone Pine.

The job of maintaining 31 Native American fishing sites scattered across 150 river miles in the Gorge — with one of the most crowded being right here in The Dalles — falls to a six-member crew that lacks the time and money to keep up with demand.

The crew is based in The Dalles, right next to the Lone Pine in-lieu fishing site, a nine-acre property with some 30-40 permanent residents living in mostly tattered trailers.

“We all have relatives who live on or use the sites,” said Michael Broncheau, fishing site maintenance department manager for the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission.

They want to improve the facilities, Broncheau said via email, “but we do have time, labor and funding limits.”

Plus, he said, they are hobbled by limited jurisdiction, no regulations on how the site is used, no safety regulations and no way to enforce regulations other than those considered major crimes under federal law.

The rocky property, tucked behind state buildings on Bret Clodfelter Way, has been in use for centuries by native fishermen, Broncheau said. In 1953, it was formally designated as a tribal fishing site “in lieu” of other traditional fishing grounds that were flooded with the construction of dams on the Columbia River.

The site was never intended to be so heavily used, or for year-round living.

The 150-mile service area is divided into three sections, and a two-man crew is assigned to each one. Ideally, they can get to each site in their section at least once a week, and twice a week to the heavily used sites during commercial gillnet season, but conditions are rarely ideal.

Emergency unscheduled maintenance often pulls multiple crews away for days, he said.

“The crews are supposed to clean restrooms, showers, common areas, mow lawns, trim shrub beds, pick up litter, leaves and trash,” Broncheau said.

Before the start of each gillnet season, they power wash all fish cleaning tables and leave buckets, brushes and bleach so that fishers can clean up after they use the tables. The crews “still have to come back and remove the abandoned fish guts, abandoned personal property or anything else that is left at the fish cleaning stations,” Broncheau said.

“At Lone Pine, almost all common areas are now occupied with vehicles, trailers, campers and/or boats and parts,” he said. “The crews are not permitted to clean up around each individual camp site, trailer, camper or other vehicles.”

They just don’t have the time or equipment to do it, he said. “But what you see on Lone Pine is what each resident has left around their camp site.”

Lone Pine currently has two 1.5 cubic yard dumpsters. They are emptied once a week, unless the maintenance crew asks for more frequent service. They come twice a week during commercial gillnet season.

He didn’t think it would make sense to add more dumpsters, because people from the outside already come dump stuff in them. “There’s no way in the world we could have that many mattresses and rugs just coming off the site,” he said.

“If we put more out there, I’m sure the general public would fill it,” he said.

The same problem exists at other native fishing sites, he said.

At least twice a year the maintenance department has the garbage vendor bring in 20- or 30-cubic foot dumpsters for a major cleanup, he said. The residents help the crew and over a week or two they may fill two or three dumpsters.

The landowner, the Department of the Interior, through the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA), also has jurisdiction over titled property, which includes cars, trucks, campers, trailers and boats, Broncheau said.

After each fall commercial gill net season, the maintenance department coordinates with the BIA to mark abandoned titled property and after an agreed upon process, the abandoned titled property can be removed by a BIA approved vendor.

Lone Pine has one electrical outlet, and power cords are snaked around the site as people tap into it. There have been disputes between residents as they vie for power use. If too many people tap in, the power trips out.

Broncheau said, “You more than likely observed the quality of trailers, campers or sheds the tribal members have brought on site. Without some sort of enforceable standards, electrical hookups would add to a fire hazard that is already very high.”

He said the BIA and Corps didn’t install electrical hookups for any of its fishing sites. They weren’t meant for year-round living, and tribal members only won the right to do that through court action.

He said there are no plans to add electrical, water or sewer hookups for any of the five in-lieu sites or 26 treaty access fishing sites.

“The tribal fishers and residents can’t be charged for any part of their exercising their treaty fishing and access rights,” he said.

Maintenance funding was never increased to provide electricity to individual tribal fishers, only for the constructed facilities on each site, he said.

The fish commission, a non-profit agency of the four tribes with treaty fishing rights on the river — the Yakama, Warm Springs, Umatilla and Nez Perce — began maintaining the fishing sites in 2003.

Before, they were maintained by the BIA.

Money was set aside in 1995 for 50 years of maintenance, but it was spent far faster than intended for several reasons, Broncheau said.

The money was provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which has built all the fishing sites. It was given first to the BIA, and then was passed through to the fish commission when it began the maintenance contract.

But the money was supposed to last until 2045, with the intent of investing the principle and utilizing interest. But federal funds can’t be invested, Broncheau said, and the principle was spent down considerably by the time the fish commission took over the contract.

The fish commission is a non-profit entity, not a federal agency, and it was able to invest, but only in federally secured investments. By then, the days of great investment returns were over, and a long period of low interest rates has followed.

In short, the money is set to run out by 2022, some 23 years ahead of schedule, Broncheau said.

It was meant to pay for labor, parts, supplies, water, sewer, garbage, electricity and security.

“Our latest funding surprise,” he said, was when the water system on eight fishing sites with wells on them were reclassified into a more rigorous category of public water system.

That meant well upgrades, more testing, new equipment, and training for crew — all of it a drain on already taxed resources.