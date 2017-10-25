Playoffs give TD a chance to make a run

Now that Tuesday’s 6-0 home loss to No. 8-ranked Hood River Valley is in the books, The Dalles head coach Oscar Nunez has his varsity group looking to make some magic this Saturday in their 5A state play-in matchup.

For senior Emma Weir, this is the last chance that she, Alexia Tapia and Megan Burdine get to experience postseason action, so there is a sense of urgency.

“I think we can enjoy success in the playoffs,” Weir said. “We have a lot of potential when we work as a team, we communicate, and we pass the ball and stuff. If we can improve on those things, then I think we can actually go far.”

The Dalles started out the first month of the season with a 0-6-1 record, but managed a 2-3-1 record in Columbia River Conference play, defeated Mac-Hi by a 4-1 margin and tied with Redmond, 1-1, in a non-league match last Saturday in The Dalles.

Nunez looked back to that performance against a solid 5A squad as example of what his group can do if they play a complete game for 80 minutes.

MaKenna Wilcox, Courtney Hert, Teddie Pitt, Ella Salvatori, Jordyn Hattenhauer, Addie Klindt, Molly Taylor and Zara Voodre played significant roles in that top performance.

“We are capable of competing with a lot of these tough teams,” Nunez said. “Saturday, we had our best game of the season. It was the best played game I have seen out of The Dalles girls’ soccer in a long time. We were just a unit, we were passing and moving, and we were winning 50-50 balls. If that team shows up, we can compete, and we can win games.”

Like many teams in all classifications, the end of October means players are tired and emotionally and physically drained. Nunez is expecting a couple of players back from injury by Thursday in time for Saturday’s postseason opener and the plan is to increase the intensity of practices, while brushing up on the fundamentals.

TD junior Victoria Barragan said the keys are passing to feet and passing and moving, adding that the team, as a whole, exhibits good passing at times, but there is no movement off the ball, so they struggle to get the ball up the field, lose possession and are back playing defense, which hampers continuity.

That’s what transpired on Tuesday, when Hood River Valley jumped on the Hawks for five first-half goals. “Today, we had a really slow start. We let them get in our heads and it affected our play and everything,” Barragan said. “For Saturday, that is going to be really big for us, because if we go in thinking we are going to lose, that is exactly what is going to happen. I think mindset is very important for us right now. We have a couple of days to work on that, so we will see how it goes.”

More than likely, it appears the Riverhawks (3-9-2 overall) will play at No. 17-ranked St. Helens (6-6-2) on a turf field Saturday.

The last time these two teams locked horns, on Sept. 21 in The Dalles, St. Helens came away with a 4-0 victory.

There is much more on the line this time around, however, and Nunez expects to see an inspired varsity roster playing their hearts out.

“I am sure these girls are a little fatigued, but I think we will be there,” Nunez said. “St. Helens is one of those teams that if you come with high pressure and leave them with little to no space, we can compete with them. If you stand around and let them work that ball around, they will pick you apart. Hood River did that to us today. If we play our game and possess the ball, they are going to have a hard time beating us.”