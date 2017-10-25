For the Record for October 25, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday October 25, 2017

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to four calls for emergency medical services on Tuesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A theft report was taken Monday morning from the 1300 block of East 11th Street after a victim reported her vehicles were prowled last week and had some items stolen from them. Property owner has video evidence of the suspect and the incident is under investigation.

A theft report was taken Monday afternoon from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after an employee reported a suspect fled the station without paying for gas.

Police responded to the 700 block of Richland Court Monday afternoon after a caller reported her juvenile brother was causing a disturbance in the home. The juvenile was cited and released into the care of his sister and a report was taken.

A dog bite report was taken Monday afternoon from the 900 block of East 8th Street.

A theft report was taken Monday evening from the 1200 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported his bank told him someone attempted to pay him with fraudulent checks. The incident is under investigation.

An agency assist report was taken Monday evening from Interstate 84 eastbound, exit 82 after assisting state police with a motor vehicle crash.

Alana Faye Seidel, 28, The Dalles, was arrested early Tuesday morning in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street on a warrant for failure to appear.

A caller on Brewery Grade reported early Tuesday a man was possibly intoxicated or in need of medical care and appeared about to fall down. The man was drunk and asked for a ride, which police provided him.

A man in the 2700 block of Old Dufur Road reported Tuesday morning a road crew flagger yelled at him and called him the n-word because he bumped a cone in his driveway. He wanted the flagger counseled. Police talked to the crew foreman who said flagger told the man to turn on his headlights in fog, the man backed up and threatened him, and conversation went downhill. The man then ran over a bunch of red cones blocking the road. Crew didn’t want to press charges, just asked that the man leave them alone. The caller had earlier said he would leave the crew alone.

Devlin Daniel Slone, 38, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday morning in the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of third-degree theft and two counts of probation violation.

A caller reported a man who was trespassed Sunday from parks property was found back there again. He was found sleeping Tuesday morning in a tent he intentionally left on the property. David Michael Foote, 57, The Dalles, was arrested in the 600 block of West Second Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass and offensive littering.

A caller late Tuesday morning reported a man by the dock had his pants down and was “doing things.” He was on top of a rock so everyone could see. Police couldn’t find the man.

A caller in the 800 block of East Third Street reported Tuesday afternoon receiving a counterfeit $20. Report taken.

A caller in the 3600 block of Klindt Drive reported receiving a call from a man angry with police and government employees who feared he may be triggered to do a shooting. He had no guns but his friends do. He never made specific threats and didn’t identify himself or his location. Officers were made aware of the call.

A caller in the 3900 block of West Sixth Street reported Tuesday afternoon a man was walking in traffic and she nearly hit him. Officer unable to locate man.

A caller at the hospital reported Tuesday afternoon a youth on a psychiatric hold was leaving. Police brought him back in handcuffs after being told there was a police hold on him. But there was no such hold and the youth was left with his parents in the ER.

A woman came into the police station to say she was concerned about a large transient camp in the 1000 block of West Eighth Place. She said she was concerned about her safety.

Richard Leon Schroeder, 33, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday evening in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street and is accused of two counts of post prison supervision sanction, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor failure to register as a sex offender.

Walter Frederick Sexton, 43, The Dalles, was arrested in the 1900 block of West Sixth Street Tuesday evening and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.

Wasco County

Makala Anne Forrester, 30, The Dalles, was arrested early Saturday morning during a traffic stop at East 4th and Federal streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Larry Alan Marshall, 65, Wamic, was arrested Sunday afternoon in Wamic on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

On Tuesday morning, a motor vehicle crash was reported near the intersection of Wamic Market and Dodson roads. Car flipped over; woman driver out of vehicle. Driver stated she was blinded by the sun, causing her to leave roadway and roll over. Driver was transported to MCMC by ambulance.