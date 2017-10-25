Referee shortage critical in region

The number of referees available to preside over basketball games in five counties has declined to the point that it could soon adversely affect the ability of young athletes to compete.

That’s the message being delivered by Chris Kaseberg, commissioner for the Mid-Columbia Basketball Association.

“We’re afraid if we don’t start getting more officials, the kids are going to start feeling it,” he said.

He said more officials are needed to take a neutral point of view and make spot decisions that enforce the rules of the game for students from fifth grade through high school.

There are currently 37 referees but 50 are needed to make sure there are two on the floor at every competition, said Kaseberg.

“We may have a night now when we have to send guys to do two games and that’s quite a bit if it’s varsity level and the kids are moving fast,” he said.

The association serves Wasco, Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and parts of Wheeler counties.

“Officials can set their own schedules, they are independent contractors,” said Kaseberg. “It’s really up to them how much they want to work.”

He said pay is dependent upon the game being officiated but runs from $35 for a middle school game to $50 for varsity. Mileage is also covered for games that can begin anywhere from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“We used to have a lot of farmers as referees because there was less going on during the winter but we have lost a lot of the small family farms so there are less people available,” said Kaseberg, who resides in Sherman County.

He said referees travel from Fossil to Hood River to cover games as needed.

“You can be on the road for a couple of hours, but we are just needed for home games, with a few exceptions,” he said.

The association meets in The Dalles twice each month for training during basketball season.

Becoming an official allows you to participate in sports activities, as well as providea valuable service to your community, said Kaseberg.

“Every referee goes through a background check and cannot be a felon,” said Kaseberg. He said there is a basic knowledge test to get started and applicants must have a rudimentary knowledge of the game and its rules.

He or she must also be physically fit enough to keep up with the moving game.

All high school officials and associations are certified and chartered by the Oregon School Activities Association.

For more information on the referee program, or to sign up, call Kaseberg at 541-980-9449 or email him at chris@wheatacresranch.com.