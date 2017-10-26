Hostetler Fire

Crews from Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue attack a fire inside a home at 750 Hostetler Way in The Dalles Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported about 2:30 p.m., Oct. 25, after a neighbor heard a loud explosion and saw flames inside the home.

MCFR Division Chief Dan Hammel said the fire resulted from a gas can being spilled and vapors finding an ignition source. The contents and structure were a total loss.

One of the two people living there had first-degree flash burns around the face, which is like a bad sunburn. The American Red Cross Cascades Region responded to the fire, assisting two adults and their pets with temporary housing, food, clothing, comfort kits, disaster health services and information about recovery services, according to a press release. Six apparatus from MCF&R responded to the scene and Dallesport Fire Department provided mutual aid.