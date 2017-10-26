Letter to the Editor: Baseless

To the editor:

This letter is in response to those who’ve written letters to this paper with fearmongering claims that Congressman Walden is trying to rip health care away from people. These baseless arguments fly in the face of the fact that Obamacare is collapsing.

Let’s be clear, under Obamacare premiums will continue to rise, insurers will continue to flee Obamacare markets, and patients in Oregon and across the country will continue to be crushed by a health care market that is collapsing. In fact, according to a May 16, 2017 report from The Oregonian, insurance premiums in Oregon have increased 50 percent over just the last two years.

No one is trying to destroy the “Affordable” Care Act – the law is self-destructing and is doing a fine job imploding all by itself. Even President Obama agreed his law is flawed — he signed 20 bills into law that repealed, paused, or completely ended parts of his signature health care policy.

Greg Walden is trying to help save an insurance market that was failing under Obamacare long before he became chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee.

This work will continue because he cares about Oregonians and ensuring everyone has access to affordable and quality health care.

Kenneth Ebi

Hood River