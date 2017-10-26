Letter to the Editor: Wonderful

To the editor:

I would like to tell you about a wonderful concert that I attended Friday at St. Peter’s Landmark. I love going to concerts at the Landmark; the church is so beautiful, the music sounds so great — it’s almost magical.

This was the second concert. Moe Dixon was the first and he was wonderful. I had the pleasure of sitting and visiting with Moe at this concert as his wife was late.

Victor Johnson was the opening act for Terry Robb, who did over 10 minutes of wonderful music.

If you missed these concerts, you have a chance to make the last one; it’s Wednesday, Nov. 15, at the Landmark with Peter Mulvey. I am sure it will also be terrific.



A wonderful evening of entertainment awaits you for only $15. It’s a real bargain!

Thanks Victor, Widge and all of you that make these concerts possible.

Sharon Hull

The Dalles