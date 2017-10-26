For the Record for October 26, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday October 26, 2017

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

Oct. 25, 9:52 a.m. -- MCFR crew was dispatched to a house in the 3800 block of W. 10th Street on a report of smoke in the house. Crew responded and found no smoke visible and no hot spots in the home. A breaker on the furnace had tripped, and owner was advised to call a repairman as it was dangerous to turn the furnace back on. Crew returned to quarters.

The agency responded to two calls for emergency medical services on Wednesday.

Police reports

The Dalles Police

A caller in the 900 block of East 12th Street reported Tuesday afternoon a youth was out of control and broke a gate. Youth cited for second-degree criminal mischief and released to his foster parent.

A caller in the 600 block of East 12th Street reported Tuesday evening someone threw eggs at his house. Extra patrol requested.

A caller in the 200 block of Court reported Tuesday evening a customer was refusing to pay for a meal. Police arrived and the customer paid, even though he said he was unhappy with the meal.

A caller on West Second Street reported Tuesday evening hearing purring by the railroad tracks, and her boyfriend heard the same thing the previous night. They think it’s a cheetah or a cougar. Police checked the area and didn’t locate any animal.

A caller reported being harassed via phone. When an officer called the suspect’s number, that person reported the caller had been calling and yelling at her. Officer advised both parties to block the others’ phone numbers and stop calling each other.

Two tires were reported slashed on vehicle parked at the corner of Sevenmile and Richard Road Tuesday afternoon.



Burglary was reported in the 1900 block of E. 23rd Street Tuesday afternoon. Caller arrived at her parent’s home and found it had been broken in to.

An abandoned vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of First Avenue in Mosier Tuesday afternoon. A gold SAAB 9000 had been parked by railroad tracks for two weeks.

An abandoned vehicle was reported in the 1200 block of First Avenue across from the Mosier Community School in Mosier Tuesday afternoon. A black Ford F150 was parked in school loading zone for past five days.

A parking problem was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1000 block of Murray Drive. Caller was having issues with his neighbor. Car was in caller’s yard area and partly in road, making passage unsafe for other vehicles. Car owner was told to move the car.

Dogs reportedly harassing animals in the 77800 block of Highway 216 Tuesday afternoon. Ongoing issue. Dogs bothering animals in caller’s pasture and not allowing them to drink water.

Deputy contacted dogs’ owner and he agreed to keep dogs from mischief. Caller told to call back if problem continues.

A man with reported medical issues was reported missing in the 1600 block of Walker Farm Road Tuesday afternoon. Man missing since Oct. 17. Left in light blue Ford 1966 F250 pickup. Did not take a change of clothes or meds. Deputy advised caller to call back if man does not show up.

A possible burglary was reported in the 1900 block of East 23rd Street Tuesday evening. Screen had been taken off a window, and one of the security cameras had been turned off. Deputies found house to be secure.

Oregon State Police

Salvatore Phillip Eramo Jr., 58, Moro, was arrested Saturday evening during a traffic stop on Highway 97 northbound, milepost 19 and is accused of reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Kevin Dwayne Graham, 52, Goldendale was arrested early Sunday morning during a trafficstop in Biggs Junction and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Morgan Lea Mills, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday evening during a traffic stop on Chenowith and Sevenmile streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Ernestina Sosa De Torres, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday morning at milepost 72 on westbound I-84 and accused of DUII-alcohol.

Wasco County

An agency assist report was taken Sunday evening from the 4400 block of Highway 30 after assisting the fire department with a disgruntled property owner regarding burning violations.

A caller complained of a driver in white SUV headed toward Mosier at State Road Tuesday afternoon crossing the yellow line. Law enforcement officer out of position to investigate.

On Wednesday morning, a residential alarm went off in the 79100 block of Walter Road. Deputies responded, there were no other vehicles on scene and gate was locked. Responsible party forgot to disarm the alarm. False alarm.

Jonathan Bryon Nix, 37, of Vancouver was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of heroin.

James Monroe Dickens, 60, of Portland, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of three counts of violating post-prison supervisory sanctions.

A caller reported Wednesday that a religious cult was making people get pregnant and then they would abort and kill the babies. Caller said she was at a confidential location and couldn’t talk about the issue, but had written it all down over the years. She agreed to email her report to deputy.

Deputies called for an agency assist Wednesday afternoon with a USFS employee who was assisting with a possible assault case. USFS employee called back and said he does not need assistance.

Caller reported a disabled vehicle in the 2300 block of Richard Road Wednesday afternoon. A blue Cadillac was dumped on his property and near his driveway. Deputy contacted owner who was planning to have the vehicle towed.

A vehicle was stopped for failure to drive in lane Wednesday evening on westbound I-84 near milepost 71.

A neighbor in the 2600 block of E. 18th Street Wednesday reported a lot of traffic at another residence. Deputy made contact with woman who is staying on her mother’s property and another family is also staying there, as well as a maintenance person.

Jonathan D. Branson, 46, of Kettle Falls, Wash., was arrested Wednesday for DUII-alcohol on I-84.