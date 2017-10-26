Veterans challenged to help troops

Army veteran Roger Howe gave a large cash donation to the Holidays for Heroes Committee Wednesday to use for care packages that will be sent to troops in Afghanistan — and he is challenging other veterans to do the same.

“The fact that we are here, still walking and talking, and we have experienced what our troops are going through — we get what it means to get something from home,” said Howe, who deployed to Vietnam in 1968 with the 101st Airborne Division.

The committee is collecting snack and hygiene items for Oregon National Guard soldiers and other military personnel in the Middle East.

Donations can be left in bins at Safeway, True Value, The Dalles Chronicle and the Civic Auditorium.

The bins have been decorated for the holidays by “doodler” Tina Walsh and have a photo of the 1186th Military Police unit, which trains in Hood River and Salem, on the front, along with the items that are most popular in the field.

True Value is also collecting cash donations, which are being channeled through The Dalles Outpost of Point Man International Ministries, a nonprofit that provides receipts so that people can deduct contributions from their taxes.

Elizabeth Wallis, manager of the Civic, and Chris Mumford, founder of the band “Got Your Six,” which plays to raise money for veteran causes, co-chair the committee.

The group is comprised of representatives from area businesses and organizations.

Howe has recommended that area residents provide post cards and other pictures of the Gorge that Oregon’s soldiers can hang up for “bragging rights.”

“The soldiers over there are coming from different states so ours can show off the landscape where they live and train,” he said.

The Dalles Middle School students will be providing artwork for the boxes and other schools are invited to get involved, said Jodi TePoel, a committee member.

Area residents are invited to help pack the boxes at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Civic Auditorium. The committee plans to offer a meal for a suggested donation and “Got Your Six” will provide musical entertainment.

Wallis and Mumford are following Howe’s lead and challenging organizations, such as police and firefighters, to start a good-natured rivalry to get more donations rolling in. They said there are only three weeks left to collect goods and get the packages — the goal is 30 boxes — assembled to reach the units by Christmas — so people need to act now. Mumford and Wallis see the box packing as a way to draw the community together for a fun cause with an important underlying message: Wasco County supports Americans who are in harm’s way. “The bottom line is to show them we care,” said Gary Elkinton, a member of the committee and Point Man. He is urging churches to collect items from their congregations for the boxes. Elkinton has submitted a letter of request to pastors and is hoping for good results.

“There is nothing more important to our men and women serving overseas than knowing God, family, friends and country are standing with them,” he said.

TePoel said a collection bin will also be set up at the annual Veterans Day pancake feed from 7 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Civic.

More information about that event, and other activities for Veterans Day, will be published at a later date.

People who want to make a monetary donation to Holidays for Heroes can mail it to: Point Man, P.O. Box 1775, The Dalles, Ore. 97058. For more information about the program, call Mumford at 541-980-1911 or Wallis at 541-298-8533.