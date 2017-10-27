County taxes coming due

Tax statements for Wasco County property owners were mailed on Oct. 25.

Those paying their taxes in full by Nov. 15 will receive a 3 percent discount. If mailing, the taxes must be postmarked by the Nov. 15 date.

The postmark matters. Those paying two-thirds of their tax bill by Nov. 15 will receive a 2 percent discount. One-third payment does not receive a discount.

Installment payment options are due on Nov. 15, 2017; Feb. 15, 2018; and May 15, 2018.

Here are the value changes as reported by the Wasco County Assessment & Tax Department:

• Real Market Value: 2016-17: $1,652,405,846; 2017-18: $1,790,242,243.

• Tax Assessed Value: 2016-17: $1,128,442,447; 2017-18: $1,179,634,596.

• Taxes Imposed: 2016-17: $37,050,251.88; 2017-18: $38,473,737.81.

Wasco County certified the 2017-18 tax roll of $38,473,737.81 on Oct. 10.

Those with taxes due can drop payments off at the Wasco County Courthouse, at 511 Washington St., Room 208. Or they can be mailed to the U.S. Bank Processing Center in Portland.

There is a payment coupon on each tax statement. The coupon must be mailed with payment to the U.S. Bank payment center as it has a unique bar code for your payment.

Credit card payments can be made online at: www.co.wasco.

or.us or by phone at 844-435-3978.

Payments must be postmarked Nov. 15, 2017, or earlier to receive the 3 percent discount.