For the Record for October 27, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday October 27, 2017

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to six calls for emergency medical services on Thursday.

Police Reports

Wasco County Sheriff’s Office

A male and female were reported to be in a domestic disturbance that turned physical Wednesday evening in the 6900 block of Mill Creek Road. Male was intoxicated and on probation; three children on scene as well. Weapons reported to be somewhere in the house.

Male is not supposed to be drinking as condition of his probation. Female reported he had hit her. Man said he owned the house and the woman was not supposed to be there. Both parties were intoxicated. They were separated and a report taken.

A gas-powered bicycle was reported stolen in the 3800 block of West 10th Thursday morning.

Byron Jon Slaughter, 38, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday evening in the 4500 block of Browns Creek Road and accused of criminal mischief in the second degree.

Near milepost 8 of northbound Highway 197, a caller reported hitting a deer Thursday evening. Deer was apparently still alive and mobile when deputy responded as he was unable to locate the animal.

A vehicle being driven with its hazard lights on was stopped across from NAPA Thursday evening.

Oregon State Police

Harold Blackwolf, 33, of Warm Springs, was arrested Thursday morning on Highway 97 near milepost 13 and accused of failure to carry/present an operator’s license and giving false information to police officer.

Ryan Jay Newton, 25, of Wishram, Wash., was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 91500 block of Biggs-Rufus Highway and accused of two counts of parole violation.

William Frank Osborne, 58, of Mosier, was arrested Thursday afternoon and accused of two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree.

Luis Francisco Cardenas Moran, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 1200 block of Perkins and accused of three counts of probation violation.

Hood River County

Elea Lon Mont Eton, 46, The Dalles, was arrested Friday morning in the 3000 block of WyEast and accused of DUII-alcohol.

The Dalles City

A caller in the 200 block of West 16th Street reported Wednesday morning he got in a physical fight with his ex’s boyfriend. The boyfriend was not supposed to be on the property. Report taken.

A caller reported Wednesday morning his tires were slashed while parked at the post office. Report taken.

A caller in the 1200 block of East Ninth Street reported Wednesday morning a suspect who was cited for telephonic harassment was posting screenshots of his messages on a public Facebook page.

He was told it was a civil matter. Later, the suspect reported the caller was harassing him on social media. The two were advised to block each other on Facebook and avoid trying to annoy each other.

A caller in the 1700 block of West 10th reported a man carrying a handgun came inside the childcare center. An officer found the man is a family friend who picks up a child sometimes and he’s been there before openly carrying weapons. Staff said they would review their policies.

A caller in the 1400 block of East 12th Street reported Wednesday afternoon that his landlord entered the house without permission. The landlord denied it. Report taken and sent to district attorney for review.

A caller reported a hit and run Wednesday afternoon in the 400 block of East Second. Officer saw blue paint on the victim’s car, and a blue car nearby with corresponding damage. The car owner said she didn’t know she hit the other car, and was going to call the victim and exchange information.

A caller reported an argument in the 2800 block of West Seventh Wednesday afternoon. Family argument. One party left to stay somewhere else.

The middle school reported a student had marijuana Wednesday afternoon. Report taken.

A caller in the 500 block of West Ninth reported Wednesday evening someone was hitting him. The caller later decided he didn’t want officer contact.

An anonymous caller reported picketers’ signs at the regional jail were blocking the view of oncoming traffic when trying to make a left turn out of the jail parking lot. The caller said they asked the picketer to move the sign and they refused. An officer found nothing blocking view.

A caller in the 100 block of West 13th Street reported Wednesday evening troubles with roommate possibly being on drugs and bringing guns in house. Caller said he and roommate were both felons and he didn’t want to get in trouble. He was advised to go through eviction process.

A caller reported Wednesday evening seeing someone lying in the road on an Interstate 84 onramp. Police found the man was not on the road, but next to it. He was intoxicated but sleeping.

A caller in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street reported Wednesday evening a young child came to the bank and said his mom was away and told him to go to the bank and they would give him money for dinner. The boy walked away and police were unable to find him.

A caller reported Wednesday someone tried to buy a gun in the 2900 block of East Second Street who was a fugitive from justice out of Texas on a drug warrant.

Charles Edward Boehm, 46, Wasco, was arrested in the 1700 block of West Sixth Street on a charge of first-degree failure to appear.