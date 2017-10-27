TD cross country sending nine to state

PENDLETON – Last season during the 5A state meet in Eugene, The Dalles’ Emma Mullins finished 35th in a field of 96 runners.

After placing sixth overall with a personal-record time of 19 minutes and 49.4 seconds at the Columbia River Conference District 5 Meet held Thursday in Pendleton, the junior gets another shot at the 5A’s top spot.

This year, Mullins has a little extra motivation – her and fellow state qualifier, Hanna Ziegenhagen, are going to go all out for their Riverhawk teammates.

“At state, I am shooting for another experience to grow mentally stronger and run for those who didn’t get to join us,” Mullins said. “It would be nice to be in the top numbers at the end of the state race, to really be able to give everything I have.”

While Mullins and Ziegenhagen qualified as individuals for the girls, the boys group of Zerin Croover, Michael Lantz, Zack Ziegenhagen, Jonathan Knotts, Sam Alvarez, Rey Aviluz, Friedrick Stelzer ended up in the top half of the field of 28 to capture second place honors and a state berth for the second consecutive season.

All seven male runners had times of less than 17:40 and six of them posted career-best marks, with sophomore Sam Alvarez setting a personal record of 16:40 to lock down third place, less than 29 seconds behind Hermiston senior Isaac Sanchez (16:11.1).

Aviluz was sixth with his 16:51.0, Lantz, a senior, added a 17:01.7 for eighth place, and Croover, another senior, kicked in a 17:13.2 to cap the top-10.

Knotts (17:22.6), Stelzer (17:28.1) and Zack Ziegenhagen (17:38.9) wound up 17th place or better to give The Dalles 40 points and runner-up status behind district champion, Hood River Valley (33).

Hermiston (53) was in third place, and Pendleton (119) claimed fourth.

TD head coach Bob Thouvenel said that the athletes have been following a strict regimen and buying into the workout schedule put in place by assistant coach Mandi Williams, so the reward is in the hardware they hoisted at Wildhorse on Thursday.

“The boys have really improved over the course of the season,” Thouvenel said. “It does help to have intra-squad competition for the varsity team and guys willing to put in the miles over the summer months. We were able to replace a really good group of seniors that graduated last spring with a couple of new runners and holdovers from last season. Everything combined elevated our district performance, but made for steady improvement over the season.”



Right behind Mullins in seventh place was Ziegenhagen, who flirted with her personal record at 19:57.0, just shy of her 19:55 set on Oct. 11 in Tualatin.

Mullins knew right away what Ziegenhagen was capable of and the numbers are proof.

This was the third time in the last four races that Ziegenhagen has wound up with a time of less than 20 minutes.

“I could see Hanna was going to be tough from the beginning,” Mullins said. “She showed great promise and really blew away the expectations for her freshman year. She is an asset to the team.”

Jenna Miller, a sophomore, secured 13th place after a 20:38.1, Savannah Strassheim tallied a 20:56.6 to get 14th, and first-year senior Paulina Finn scored a 21:01.3 for 15th place out of 28.

Aspen Cook placed 20th with a 21:45.2, and freshman Emily Johnson crossed the finish line in 21:53.5 to claim 21st place.

Those marks gave the Lady Hawks 55 points for third place, following Hermiston (46), and district champion, Hood River Valley (23). Pendleton totaled 108 points for fourth place.

This marks the first time in five years that the Riverhawk girls’ varsity team will not make a state appearance.

“We went into yesterday’s race with great hopes that we could make it to state as a full team, but unfortunately, we weren’t able to do so,” Mullins said. “Though it was our best race yet, the team we have built up this year is one of the best our coaches have been able to coach with two girls under 20 minutes and three under 21 minutes. I really am proud of all of them for gutting it out this whole year.”

All told, The Dalles racked up 27 personal bests, as the junior varsity boys won their division with 28 points and TD’s junior varsity girls’ squad rattled off 30 points to finish a close second behind Hood River Valley (25).

“A majority of our best improvements came from some of our JV runners like Marin Alvarez, Yahaira Alvarez, Bri Webber, Spence Coburn, Evan Despain, Blake Kienlen, Tyler Leigh, Ayden Orion,” Thouvenel said.



Despain paced the Riverhawk junior varsity group with a final tally of 17:50.7, as the sophomore had the only time of less than 18 minutes.

Bill Burns (18:06.2), Gabe Lira (18:17.1), Noah Holloran (18:27.8), Nick Caracciolo (18:28.6), David Wring (18:39.9), Gavin Cates (18:52.4) and Spencer Coburn (19:05.8) had top-20 individual performances.

Zoe Orion, a rising freshman, hit for a 21:17.6 to grab the girls’ junior varsity team’s highest marks, and sophomore Tressa Wood hustled home in 21:58.8 and was fourth-best in the field of 50 participants.

Also for The Dalles, Elizabeth Tapia (22:44.6), Marissa Heemsah (23:20.7), Brianna Webber (23:22.3), Marin Alvarez (23:38.8), Aurelia Hill (23:45.5), Yajaira Madrigal (24:31.4) and senior Darlene House (24:48.2) had times less than 25 minutes and within the top-24.

This fall, Thouvenel and his coaching staff put his team to the test with grueling practices and nine challenging races, to give these athletes the added boost to propel them to a higher level.

In every event, from August to October, the Riverhawks had at least double-digit personal records.

“We did have a tough schedule this season, but the reason why is because I believe that kids will rise to the goals and expectations they set for themselves,” Thouvenel said. “I would like to thank (assistant coaches) Mandi, Robert (Clark) and Ashley (Sandoz) for their dedication. Without their hard work, our cross country season would not have been what it has been so far.”

State action takes place on Saturday, Nov. 4 from Lane Community College in Eugene.