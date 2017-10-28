The Dalles loses to Glencoe, 55-6

The Dalles football team scored the first touchdown of the game and appeared to have the momentum against 6A Glencoe.

Over the final 39 minutes of game action, however, the Crimson Tide scored the final 55 points to lock down a 55-6 win on Friday at Hare Field in Hillsboro.

Gabe Helseth had the offense moving in the opening quarter on a 10-play, 68-yard drive, capped by a five-yard pass from Helseth to Glenn Breckterfield, pushing the Hawks ahead to a 6-0 lead with three minutes and 29 seconds left.

Glencoe (7-2 overall) totaled 393 yards rushing on 53 carries to go with five touchdowns, and tallied 152 yards passing 10 of 18 completions and three scores.

Juan Diaz caught three passes for 68 yards and a touchdown, and spearheaded the ground game with 184 yards and two touchdowns on 26 attempts.

Helseth was 13 of 28 for 103 yards and an interception, and Breckterfield, in his final game, totaled 90 yards on eight catches.

Mac Abbas went for nine yards on one catch, and Denver Neill added a catch for three yards.

On the ground, The Dalles had 20 yards on 17 carries.

Defensively for the Hawks (4-5), JR Scott racked up a team-leading 13 tackles and had a half a sack, Steven Preston checked in with 12 tackles and Yordi Sanchez tallied 6.5 tackles.

Baily Hajicek went for six tackles, and Breckterfield and Oscar Fernandez made 4.5 each, and Dante Avila had two tackles and a sack.