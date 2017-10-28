Halloween Snack

A toothsome pumpkin, one of many submitted in a pumpkin contest at Gorge Outfitters in Rufus, enjoys a snack. The business provided free pumpkins to those wishing to enter the contest.

On Halloween, kids from throughout the region are invited to downtown The Dalles businesses for a trick-or-treat event from 3 to 5 p.m., followed by a “Monsters in the Park After Dark” event at City Park, Fifth and Union. The free event, sponsored by Northern Wasco County Parks and Recreation, features crafts, food, games, a costume contest, prizes and more from 5 to 7 p.m.