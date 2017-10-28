Letter to the Editor: Don’t kneel, whine

To the editor:

I believe most sports fans tune in to actually escape from rancorous reality by watching an exciting and rewarding football game. But they don’t tune in to see some player kneel and whine during our national anthem.

This is not sportsmanship. It’s grievous grumbling political correctness that’s quite nauseating. Such behavior has no place in what should be “the wonderful world of sports” and don’t believe those kneelers when they imply that every apple in the law enforcement barrel is rotten to the core.

That’s taking nonsense to a whole new level. The NFL owners should get a backbone and tell the players to stand up, throw their crying towels in the dryer, and go play ball.

Bill Davis

Hood River