0

Letter to the Editor: Shocked by cartoon

As of Saturday, October 28, 2017

To the editor:

I opened the editorial page on Tuesday and was shocked to my core. The stereotypical depiction of a black person was prominent in one of the editorial “cartoons,” and I use the term loosely. Who on the editorial staff didn’t recognize that as a racist drawing? Really, I want to know, because if you didn’t see it instantly, or if you DID see it and chose to print it anyway, then you are a racist. Full stop. What is going on at the Chronicle? Should I expect sympathetic treatment of the KKK next?

Erylon Hines

The Dalles

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)