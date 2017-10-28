Letter to the Editor: Shocked by cartoon

To the editor:

I opened the editorial page on Tuesday and was shocked to my core. The stereotypical depiction of a black person was prominent in one of the editorial “cartoons,” and I use the term loosely. Who on the editorial staff didn’t recognize that as a racist drawing? Really, I want to know, because if you didn’t see it instantly, or if you DID see it and chose to print it anyway, then you are a racist. Full stop. What is going on at the Chronicle? Should I expect sympathetic treatment of the KKK next?

Erylon Hines

The Dalles