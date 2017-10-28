A 2-year-old boy arrived at Mid-Columbia Medical Center with a broken collarbone and extensive bruising on his arms and back several years ago.

Because hospital workers are mandated by state law to report injuries they suspect have been caused by abuse or neglect, MCMC notified the Department of Human Services about the situation.

Scott Williams, a detective with the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, remembers getting that case to investigate. He described it as “heart-wrenching.”

Once he learned the battered boy had a twin brother at his The Dalles home, Williams went to their residence to check on the sibling.

He found that boy with bruises on his face, chest, back and thigh, as well as a black eye and a swollen head. An examination at the hospital revealed old fractures, a sign of ongoing abuse.

Williams also learned that one of the boys had previously been to the doctor for a broken arm.

“The boyfriend always had a story for how the injuries happened and the mother believed him,” he said. “She had a job and he didn’t, so he was the caregiver for the children.”

Wasco County Chief Deputy District Attorney Leslie Wolf said it can be easy to misdiagnose an injury as an accident if the physician isn’t trained in the signs of abuse. Since a full skeletal exam is not done for every case where a child visits the emergency room, she said past bone damage can go undetected.

Once abuse was suspected in the case involving the twins, Wolf said they were taken to OHSU (Oregon Health and Sciences University) in Portland for a forensic examination of their injuries. Physicians pointed out the difference between incidental and accidental wounds to bolster the case against the suspect.

By the time the boys had travelled, waited to be examined, undergone the assessment of injuries and consulted with both law enforcement and medical professionals, Wolf said they were both so exhausted and traumatized that they were unwilling to talk about what happened.

Ultimately, Wolf gleaned enough information from the twins, and Williams gathered enough corroborating evidence, that their abuser was sent to prison for his crimes.

Wolf recalls that case as the one that spurred her and Williams to push hard for Wasco County to partner with the Columbia Gorge Children’s Advocacy Center in Hood River.

They and other members of the multidisciplinary team, a group of agencies that work with children, knew that young victims would disclose best in a supportive environment, which the CGCAC provided.

The facility was opened in 2009 for the exclusive purpose of shielding children from trauma while law enforcement officials gathered evidence for a court case.

None of the hospitals in the Gorge will perform forensic examinations on young sexual abuse victims, and some doctors refuse exams for physical abuse, said Wolf.

She said that made the services offered by the CGCAC that much more vital to the welfare of young victims.

In 2016, Wasco County had 80 children seen for sexual abuse and 151 for physical abuse. About 192 interviews were conducted and 21 cases required a medical assessment under Karly’s Law, according to Wolf.

Karly’s law was named for 3-year-old Karly Sheehan of Corvallis, who was murdered by her mother’s boyfriend in 2005.

She was one of 18 children to die of child abuse that year.

The deaths prompted the Oregon Legislature to pass a law requiring that medical attention be given to a child within 48 hours if he or she is found to have suspicious physical injuries. In addition, investigators are required to photograph wounds and ensure that those images are seen by a physician and others involved in the case.

The intent of Karly’s Law is to standardize protocols and increase communication between each of the state’s 36 multidisciplinary teams to improve response times in suspected abuse cases.

Williams said funding was the issue that kept Wasco County out of the CGCAC.

“We went down every rabbit hole to figure out what we could do,” he said.

The district attorney’s office decided this year to spend $61,000 of its CAMI (Child Abuse Multidisciplinary Intervention) funds for the 2017-2019 biennium to contract with the CGCAC for services.

In addition, the county is providing the services of Brenda Borders, officer manager for the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, as a forensic interviewer. She joins Michelle Tremblay and Beatriz Lynch, director of the center, in those duties.

Wolf said involvement in CGAC will save taxpayer dollars because investigators, child protection workers and a representative from the prosecutor’s office will no longer have to travel to Portland.

She is now seated on the CGCAC board, which is chaired by Carrie Rasmussen, senior deputy district attorney and child abuse response coordinator for the Hood River County District Attorney’s Office.

Rasmussen spearheaded the effort to establish the CGCAC after CARES (Child Abuse Response and Evaluation Services) Northwest, which operates out of Randall Children’s Hospital in Portland, told Hood River authorities in 2008 that it had too much of a caseload to provide ongoing services to Gorge agencies. So, Rasmussen went on a three-day road trip with Larry Jones, former director of Next Door, Inc., and Karen Fairchild, an accountant and active community volunteer, to see how other child centers operated.

“We came back invigorated and excited,” said Rasmussen, who had worked in other locations with CACs before coming to Hood River in 2005.

Fairchild wrote a successful grant to get the CGCAC’s doors open in space leased from Helping Hands Against Violence. Eventually the center moved into larger quarters in Woods Court, next to DHS and other agencies that assist families in crisis.

“We’re really getting a hub of services,” said Rasmussen. “Speaking for Hood River, none of this could have been done, politically or otherwise, without the strong support of District Attorney John Sewell. He has supported this center by consistently dedicating CAMI funds to help children.”

Eight years later, she said taxpayers in Hood River County have saved tens of thousands in court costs because putting together an air-tight case against an abuser usually leads to a settlement that involves a guilty plea.

“It’s been a win for Hood River County because vulnerable children don’t have to sit in a courtroom facing the person who abused them and testifying about the private details of what happened,” she said. “For every dollar that’s spent on the center, I’m estimating that $3 is saved in tax money.”

Rasmussen said Wasco County will now realize the same benefits.

“We are really excited to have them on board,” she said.

The CGCAC also serves Gilliam, Wheeler and Klickitat counties.

Seated on the board with Rasmussen and Wolf are: Gloria Needham, vice chair; Lori White, secretary; Robbie Johnson vice-secretary; Hood River County Sheriff Matt English; Amanda Lindemyer; Rich Martin; Anne Carlos; Tracy Gower; and David Stone.