What's Happening from October 29

OCTOBER

Saturday, October 28

HARVEST FAIR: The Mosier Senior Center is having its annual Harvest Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mosier Senior Center, located on Second Street in Mosier. Tables rent for $20 and all proceeds from sales are the vendors’ to keep. All items must be homemade or handcrafted, be it a food item or craft. Call 541-993-5219 to check on table availability and/or to reserve a table.



TANGO LESSONS: 45-minute tango lesson at 6 p.m. at the Maryhill Museum of Art will be followed by a milonga (tango dance party) from 7 to 9 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Cost is $5 for members, $10 for non-members. To gain entry after hours, use the entrance to the Mary and Bruce Stevenson Wing just off the Cannon Power Plaza.

NOVEMBER

Friday, November 3

DAY OF THE DEAD: A Day of the Dead celebration will be held at The Dalles Middle School commons featuring Kelly and Jose Carlos of Red Road Books. From 5 to 7 p.m. Potluck supper, everyone is welcome. With support from Casa el Mirador, sponsored by D21 Education Foundation, Radio Tierra and Immigration Counseling Services.

Saturday, November 4

ART AUCTION: The Dalles Art Association’s 60th annual art auction begins at 6 p.m. at Fort Dalles Readiness Center, 402 E. Scenic Drive. Dinner 6:30 p.m., live auction 7:30 p.m. Tickets $45 at the Art Center, Klindts Booksellers, Facebook Event page and eventbrite.com.

INDIAN AUTUMN: Don’t miss Columbia River Indian Autumn, at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. Admission is free. The event will feature artisans, musicians and vendors from our regional Native American community. For more information call 541-296-8600 ext. 201, or visit online at gorgediscovery.org

LYLE LIONS: Lyle Lions pancake breakfast/ early Christmas food box project donations; 7 to 10 a.m. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of Hwy 14 and 5th St. Everyone is welcome. Early monetary donations, canned goods and non-perishable foods will be accepted.

Sunday, November 5

CAMP SHERMAN: The Sherman County Historical Society invites you to dinner and a presentation, “Camp Sherman: 100 Years,” at 2pm at the Wasco Events Center in Wasco. Special guests of the Camp Sherman Historical Society will share some history on how Camp Sherman came about and how this magical place became a special retreat for some of Sherman County's early residents. RSVP with the Sherman County Historical Society at 541-565-3232. Dinner is $15.

Monday, November 6

LYLE LIONS: Lyle Lions Club meeting. Potluck at 6 p.m. Meeting at 6:30 p.m. Call 509-365-2921 for more information.

Tuesday, November 7

LYLE LIONS: Senior Meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of 5th St. and Hwy 14. Public is welcome.

Thursday, November 9

SOIL WORKSHOP: Deadline to pre-register for the Mid-Columbia Soil pH Workshop to be held Nov. 16, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Shilo Inn, 3223 Bret Clodfelter Way. Workshop is specifically aimed toward small grain growers. Topics include current research in mitigating pH issues; economics of liming; nutrient deficiencies; and impacts of pH on crop diseases and pesticides. Call Wasco County Extension Office at 541-296-5494.

Friday, November 10

SASQUATCH SPIRIT: Join Mel Skahan, for “Sasquatch and Spirituality, A Native American Perspective,” at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. Skahan will be joined by the Bigfoot Beast Mode Show crew from KYNR Yakama Nation radio, and a special guest.