City approves $3.8M for pipelines

A major infrastructure upgrading project is about to get started in The Dalles.

Last week, The Dalles City Council unanimously approved a $3.8 million contract with Crestline Construction for infrastructure projects.

On the public works’ to-do list is: Installation of a new 18-inch water main, upgrading more than a mile of sanitary sewer main that serves the Port of The Dalles Industrial Area, and replacement of more than a mile of stormwater mainline under West Second Street.

In total, the new water line, sanitary and storm pipelines will extend from Webber Street to River Road near River Trail Way.

“All three utility improvement projects were combined into a single contract to provide greater efficiency of construction, less disruption to adjacent property owners, and lower costs for the city,” said Dave Anderson, director of the public works department. The council has also agreed to include extra funds to build 6-foot wide bike lanes on Second between Webber and Hostetler streets.

“Since we’re out there working on this area, one of the projects identified in the recently completed Transportation System Plan is bike lanes from Webber to Hostetler,” Anderson said. “Adding the bike lanes to the project would cost $87,696.”



Mayor Steve Lawrence agreed it was timely to include the bike lanes.

“It wouldn’t make sense not to do it,” he said.

Work on the overall project, called the West Second Street Joint Utilities Improvements, is expected to start in late November and be completed by the end of June 2018.

Four bids were received for the work, with Crestline’s $3,445,257 bid coming in as the lowest.

Anderson added that the engineer’s estimated cost for the combined pipelines was just over $4 million.

“So that was really good news when we got those bid results,” he said.

An additional amount of money will cover the repaving of portions of West Second Street that will be damaged during the project.

Anderson pointed out that the utility work within West Second Street from the electrical substation to Snipes Street will result in the destruction of more than a full lane of West Second Street. He told the council that it is probably more cost-effective to repave the entire roadway in that area rather than try to patch or repair what will be damaged during construction.

According to Anderson, fully repaving the roadway would cost about $215,500, while it would cost about $189,200 to repair it.

The council agreed it would be a better deal to repave rather than repair West Second.

Councilor Linda Miller made a motion to approve a contract with Crestline Construction for an amount not to exceed $3.8 million for the West Second Street improvements, repaving the damaged portions of West Second Street, and including bike lanes.

The vote to approve the contract was unanimous.