Crosstalk: Is there no decency in politics?

A caller challenged me last week to criticize President Donald Trump for being disrespectful to the widow of a fallen soldier.
He said I rarely point out Trump’s flaws, which I have done multiple times in past columns, as I will now.
However, I do represent the conservative side of political issues so, more often than not, I am going to be supportive of changes being made in the swamp...
I have not made it a secret that I think there are a lot of spineless wonders among Republicans in Congress who are not getting the president’s policies enacted.
Also last week, the Chronicle received a letter accusing us of running a “racist” cartoon because Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, a Democrat from Florida who started the flap about the treatment of the widow, was depicted in a barrel, dancing on a flag-draped coffin and waving anti-Trump signs.
The image portrayed words expressed by White House Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly, who referred to Wilson as an “empty barrel,” and said that she lived up to “the long tradition of empty barrels making the most noise.”
I stand behind that cartoon because editorial art is intended to provoke discussion. That Wilson is black had nothing to do with the message of artist Antonio Branco.
Anyone who wants to call me a racist is welcome to stop by and look at my family photos...
Earlier this year, we went searching for a conservative cartoonist to balance out the liberal cartoons we get from syndicated artists. We felt it was balanced and fair to have both viewpoints represented, which was also our motivation for restarting Crosstalk.
Back to the subject...
It is outrageous that Wilson made political hay out of Trump’s phone call to Myeshia Johnson, the wife of Sgt. La David Johnson, a special operation soldier who died earlier this month during a mission in Niger.
Wilson told reporters that she had been present during Trump’s phone call and then attacked him for being disrespectful and offensive.
“Basically, he said, ‘Well, I guess he knew what he signed up for, but I guess it still hurt,' " Wilson said.
Myeshia publicly agreed with Wilson’s account and then added that Trump had forgotten her husband's name during the call.
It is morally wrong to put Gold Star families, those who have lost a loved one to war, in the middle of a political battle. I strongly criticize Trump, as commander-in-chief, for allowing himself to get drawn into this no-win situation.
He accused Wilson of lying and then basically said the same thing about Johnson when he tweeted that he had spoken her husband’s name correctly and been respectful.
Kelly, himself a Gold Star father, should never have held a press conference to defend the president.
The media turned the tragedy into a ridiculous reality show that included a lot of other arguments between the two parties.
Trump’s only statement should have been, “I respect the service of Sgt. Johnson and I apologize if anything I said caused his widow more grief.” Period.
It is to be expected that Wilson would join the ranks of liberals willing to use any occasion, no matter how sacred, to further their resistance agenda. Anything Trump said would have “horrified” her; she is a liberal activist looking for the opportunity to trash him.
I agree with Jonah Goldberg, author and columnist, that it strains credulity to imagine that Trump wasn’t trying to be sympathetic and empathetic in that phone call.
He wasn’t trained for that task and everyone in the country knows by now that he is not a politician.
“The idea that he wasn’t somehow going into this in good faith just strikes me as bizarre and false on its face,” said Goldberg.
What got lost in all the bickering was any semblance of sorrow and respect for the fact that Sgt. Johnson died fighting for his country and our freedoms.
His death, and those of other heroes, should be off-limits in this destructive political war.
— RaeLynn Ricarte
I was surprised to learn, given the love of ceremony in both the military and the political worlds, that there is no set protocol regarding condolence calls by the commander-in-chief when a service member is killed in action.
When I first heard of the controversy regarding condolence calls to the four men lost in Niger, I didn’t pay much attention. The Democrats have been much like the family of coyotes that lived near my home when I was a boy: Every night they would go around the neighborhood at dusk, yapping and howling at the fence of every dog in the neighborhood.
They loved to stir things up, and would get every dog in a five-mile radius barking its head off.
I’ve been ignoring the racket. And the loss of troops in a foreign war is not something they should be playing politics with.
Eventually it got too noisy to ignore, which is to say it became a “Crosstalk” topic.
So what happened?
It appears a news reporter asked the president a week ago Monday if he had called the families of those killed in Niger on Oct. 4. He hadn’t. The coyotes started nosing the fence and yapping.
On Tuesday he called the families (perhaps the coyotes woke him up), and at least one recipient of a call alleged that he was “flippant” about her son’s sacrifice.
The coyotes howled and cackled and criticized.
Hearing the uproar, or perhaps boasting of his blooming presidential qualities, Trump publicly noted that he had called the families and, in an apparent attempt to show that he is the best president to have ever sat in the Oval Office, said he had called the family of every trooper killed under his command.
He also said no other president had made condolence calls, except maybe “a few” by Obama, and brought up a staff member whose son had died in Afghanistan as an example.
None of which is true: He hadn’t called them all, and most if not all presidents have made condolence calls in the past.
All of which misses the real point: There is no protocol regarding condolence calls by the commander-in-chief, which makes it a personal decision.
Trump chose to not to call until questioned by the press. I don’t know why.
Other presidents have no doubt had to make the same decision.
The calls that are made honor not just the individual, but the service as a whole and encompass all those who have died.
As an American I would have appreciated knowing that the families of those killed in Niger were honored by a condolence call from the leader of the free world. Indeed, that the family of every service member lost in battle would be honored with such a call.
The furor and debate over Trump’s condolence calls honor no one.
For the record, those who died in Niger are: Sgt. La David Johnson, 25; Staff Sgt. Dustin M. Wright, 29; Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35; and Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39.
They served in the U.S. Army Green Berets and died in an ambush near the Mali-Niger border in Africa. Their deaths were the first in Niger from hostile fire.
Why do we have troops in Niger, a small country located in West Africa?
According to an overview in The Atlantic, “In 2002, just months after the attacks of September 11, the Bush administration launched the Pan Sahel Initiative, a counterterrorism program in which the U.S. worked with the militaries of Chad, Mali, Mauritania, and Niger to track down criminals and terrorists.”
The region was described in 2005 by Robert D. Kaplan as “among the world’s poorest and most unstable,” with little government control, a region where “ISIS, Al-Qaeda and Boko Haram converge.”
Recent violent clashes between Boko Haram and the Nigerian army have displaced over 115,000 people from Nigeria into Niger, a “region suffering from food insecurity and currently experiencing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.”
It appears that while the coyotes and dogs fight over protocol, the suffering goes on. And on.
— Mark Gibson
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment