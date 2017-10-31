Crosstalk: Is there no decency in politics?

A caller challenged me last week to criticize President Donald Trump for being disrespectful to the widow of a fallen soldier.

He said I rarely point out Trump’s flaws, which I have done multiple times in past columns, as I will now.

However, I do represent the conservative side of political issues so, more often than not, I am going to be supportive of changes being made in the swamp...

I have not made it a secret that I think there are a lot of spineless wonders among Republicans in Congress who are not getting the president’s policies enacted.

Also last week, the Chronicle received a letter accusing us of running a “racist” cartoon because Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, a Democrat from Florida who started the flap about the treatment of the widow, was depicted in a barrel, dancing on a flag-draped coffin and waving anti-Trump signs.

The image portrayed words expressed by White House Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly, who referred to Wilson as an “empty barrel,” and said that she lived up to “the long tradition of empty barrels making the most noise.”

I stand behind that cartoon because editorial art is intended to provoke discussion. That Wilson is black had nothing to do with the message of artist Antonio Branco.

Anyone who wants to call me a racist is welcome to stop by and look at my family photos...

Earlier this year, we went searching for a conservative cartoonist to balance out the liberal cartoons we get from syndicated artists. We felt it was balanced and fair to have both viewpoints represented, which was also our motivation for restarting Crosstalk.

Back to the subject...

It is outrageous that Wilson made political hay out of Trump’s phone call to Myeshia Johnson, the wife of Sgt. La David Johnson, a special operation soldier who died earlier this month during a mission in Niger.

Wilson told reporters that she had been present during Trump’s phone call and then attacked him for being disrespectful and offensive.

“Basically, he said, ‘Well, I guess he knew what he signed up for, but I guess it still hurt,' " Wilson said.

Myeshia publicly agreed with Wilson’s account and then added that Trump had forgotten her husband's name during the call.

It is morally wrong to put Gold Star families, those who have lost a loved one to war, in the middle of a political battle. I strongly criticize Trump, as commander-in-chief, for allowing himself to get drawn into this no-win situation.

He accused Wilson of lying and then basically said the same thing about Johnson when he tweeted that he had spoken her husband’s name correctly and been respectful.

Kelly, himself a Gold Star father, should never have held a press conference to defend the president.

The media turned the tragedy into a ridiculous reality show that included a lot of other arguments between the two parties.

Trump’s only statement should have been, “I respect the service of Sgt. Johnson and I apologize if anything I said caused his widow more grief.” Period.

It is to be expected that Wilson would join the ranks of liberals willing to use any occasion, no matter how sacred, to further their resistance agenda. Anything Trump said would have “horrified” her; she is a liberal activist looking for the opportunity to trash him.

I agree with Jonah Goldberg, author and columnist, that it strains credulity to imagine that Trump wasn’t trying to be sympathetic and empathetic in that phone call.

He wasn’t trained for that task and everyone in the country knows by now that he is not a politician.

“The idea that he wasn’t somehow going into this in good faith just strikes me as bizarre and false on its face,” said Goldberg.

What got lost in all the bickering was any semblance of sorrow and respect for the fact that Sgt. Johnson died fighting for his country and our freedoms.

His death, and those of other heroes, should be off-limits in this destructive political war.

— RaeLynn Ricarte