For the Record for October 31, 2017

Railroad crossing to close Union Pacific Railroad is doing railroad crossing repairs at the Webber Street crossing. Detours and road closures will be in effect from 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, through Wednesday, Nov. 1. The work is expected to be completed and the road reopened sometime Wednesday afternoon or evening. Motorists are encouraged to use West First Street or River Road as alternative routes to avoid the work area and to access locations north of West Second Street on Webber Street. Please proceed with caution in this area during these construction times and observe all temporary traffic control devices.

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday October 31, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

October 26, 4:23 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 500 block of West 3rd Place. A report was taken and no further information was made available regarding the incident.

October 27, 1:34 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 7th and Walnut streets. One driver was cited for dangerous left turn and failure to carry proof of insurance. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

October 28, 7:37 p.m. – Crew responded to the 4900 block of Sevenmile Hill Road on a report of a burn complaint. No further information was made available regarding this incident.

October 29, 3:35 p.m. – Crew responded to the 2100 block of East 16th Street on a report of a burn complaint. No further information was made available regarding this incident.

The agency also responded to six calls for emergency medical services on Friday, three on Saturday, two on Sunday and four on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Police responded to the 2900 block of East 2nd Street Thursday morning on a report of a denied weapons purchase. An informational report was taken.

A theft report was taken Thursday morning from the 2600 block of West 6th Street. A victim said her cell phone had been stolen.

A dog bite report was taken Thursday morning from the 300 block of West 2nd Street. The dog was located and taken to the animal shelter for quarantine.

William Frank Osborne, 58, Mosier, was arrested Thursday afternoon at the city police station and is accused of first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree sexual penetration with a foreign object.

Luis Francisco Cardenas Moran, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday evening in the 1200 block of Perkins Street and is accused of three counts of probation violation.

A male driver was cited and released for careless driving Thursday evening during a traffic stop in the 300 block of Lincoln Street. A report was taken.

A stolen vehicle report was taken Thursday evening from the 1000 block of Home Street.

Daniel Christopher Ingram, 34, The Dalles, was arrested Friday morning in the 2700 block of West 7th Street and is accused of probation violation.

A runaway report was taken Friday afternoon from the 2200 block of East 13th Street. The family called back later in the afternoon to report the juvenile had returned.

Police responded to the 2600 block of West 6th Street Friday afternoon on a report of a denied weapons purchase. An informational report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

A theft report was taken Friday afternoon from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after a victim reported her phone was stolen.

Police responded to the 3600 block of West 10th Street Friday evening on a report of a found dog. The dog was located and taken to the animal shelter. A report was taken.

Charles Spencer Hansen, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening near East 3rd and Court streets on a warrant for failure to appear.

Leslie Ann Loop, 41, The Dalles, was arrested early Saturday morning during a traffic stop near East 12th and H streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Edwin Thomas Morningowl, 54, Pilot Rock, was arrested early Sunday morning near Mt. Hood and Cherry Heights streets on a warrant for failure to appear.

Huey Norman Henson, 63, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday morning in the 100 block of West 4th Street and is accused of contempt of court and felon in possession of a weapon.

Police responded to the 2600 block of West 6th Street Sunday morning on a report of a denied weapons purchase. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

A criminal mischief report was taken Sunday evening from the 1200 block of Kelly Avenue after a store owner reported the business had been tagged with graffiti.

A caller in the 2500 block of West Sixth Street reported Monday morning a hit and run. Owner of victim motorcycle contacted and report taken.

A caller in the 500 block of East Second Street reported Monday morning someone dumped a bunch of trash by his dumpster. No identifiable suspect information was found.

A caller in the 1300 block of West Second reported Monday morning a tenant is allowing homeless people to stay in his place. It is a civil matter but police contacted the homeless people and told them the renter would be evicted if they didn’t leave.

A caller in the 900 block of East 13th Street reported Monday afternoon her garage was tagged as was the neighbor’s fence. Officer will request juvenile crew clean it up.

A caller in the 1300 block of East 13th Street reported a loose goat Monday afternoon. An officer was unable to find the goat.

A caller in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street reported Monday afternoon he was backing out and hit another vehicle. Information exchanged.

A caller in the 900 block of East 12th Street reported Monday afternoon a child was out of control. The child was cited for slapping another child in the home and released to the caller.

A caller at Second and Webber reported Monday afternoon workers at a nearby business were driving fast through a road closure his crew was working on and he felt it was unsafe. He had already talked to the business about it but it didn’t help. He asked for extra patrols.

A caller in the 600 block of East 11th Street reported Monday afternoon his garage was tagged.

A caller reported driving on Seventh at Garden Court Monday late afternoon and two juveniles were darting in front of vehicles. The caller honked at the youth, who sat in the middle of the road and tried to get the caller out of his vehicle. Police looked for the youths but they were gone.

Wasco County

A theft report was taken Thursday morning from the 3800 block of West 10th Street after a victim reported his bicycle was stolen.

Byron Jon Slaughter, 38, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday evening in the 4500 block of Browns Creek Road and is accused of second-degree criminal mischief.

Nancy Sue Miller, 60, Dufur, was arrested Friday evening during a traffic stop in Dufur and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

A theft report was taken Sunday morning from Wamic after an employee reported a customer forged a check to pay for some merchandise. The incident is under investigation.

Julio Yanez, 40, of Hillsboro, was arrested Monday morning and accused of driving while suspended or revoked and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

A vehicle was reported abandoned in the 1300 block of Third Avenue Monday morning; caller said it had been there about a month.

Owner traced to Idaho, where man has a reputation for purchasing cars and dumping them.