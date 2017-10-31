Riverhawk girls lose 1-0 in an overtime thriller

Looking back at the 2017 season, The Dalles girls’ soccer coach Oscar Nunez expressed pride in the fight and tenacity his team showed in a 1-0 overtime stat play-in loss to St. Helens.

Both teams went scoreless in regulation, but St. Helens scored eight minutes into the first overtime and hung on for the shutout win in 5A varsity action at St. Helens High School.

“Saturday was a great end to our season,” Nunez said. “We left it all on the field. We came up short, but we believed we can win against a good team.”

Nunez had to call on a handful of inexperienced younger players off the bench and from the junior varsity ranks to hit the field in what was a physical contest, due to injuries to four starters.

“Those girls really stepped it up,” Nunez said. “I was proud to see the girls working hard and working together. Last year when we played at St. Helens, we went home with a 12-1 loss, and this year, we came to win. Everyone stepped up.”

In goal, Addie Klindt had one of her best games of the season, Victoria Barragan showed her skill and leadership and was key in starting TD’s counterattacks with perfect, precise passing, and Molly Taylor and the entire defense shut down St. Helens, forcing shots from 30 yards out.

Losing Alexia Tapia, Emma Weir and Megan Burdine is going to hurt, but Nunez is confident he can find a few pieces to fill those huge roles next fall.

“We are sad to lose those three seniors,” Nunez said. “I have been watching two of those girls (Emma and Alexia) play for four years and have enjoyed being able to watch their growth both as a parent and coach. Megan Burdine was a great addition to our team. She came in with a very positive attitude and a hard work ethic. We were really happy to get her late in our tryout week.”

The Dalles had enough players to fill both varsity and junior varsity rosters, and the numbers should increase next year based on the program’s success and an influx of incoming freshman athletes joining the ranks.

“I am looking forward to picking up where we left off next year,” Nunez said of the future. “We are losing three seniors and we had a big squad this year, so we will almost have a full varsity team returning. We also had a strong freshman class, and have another talented class coming in next year, so the future is looking very bright for our program.”