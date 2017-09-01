Competitive field dukes it out at Riverhawk Run

On a perfect day for racing at Sorosis Park, 84 running enthusiasts of all ages showed their top game for the 2017 Riverhawk 1k, 3k, and 5k run/walk.

“It was a good opportunity for the high school and middle school runners, who have been running the past two weeks and over the summer months, to get some idea as to how their training has been going for them,” said event coordinator and TD head cross country coach Bob Thouvenel. “We had a number of adults who also challenged themselves.”

The most highly-contested distance was the 3k race, where the top-7 runners finished within a minute of each other, led by Augustina Decker, Angel Oregon, Chloe Cook and Egan Ziegenhagen, who wound up a minute apart when they crossed the finish line.

Decker won this matchup, however, setting a blistering pace of 13 minutes and 56 seconds to take hold of first place, just three seconds ahead of Oregon (13:59).

Cook came through for a 14:05 and Ziegenhagen had a solid mark of 14:07 on the clock.

Grant Loughmiller (14:46), Caitie Wring (14:50), Lucy Booth (14:58), Lucas Mitchell (15:22), Rhett Loughmiller (17:05) and

Caitlin Frakes picked up 10th-place honors after her 17:47.

Willow Ziegenhagen had an 18:06 for 11th, Skyler Coburn was right behind in 12th place with an 18:18, Zora Richardson added an 18:27, Aranza Aviluz timed out in 18:39 and Aurelia Hill crossed the line in 19:09.

The 5k race had some top-level harriers signed up, but there was a little more distance between the sixth best racers.

Gabe Lira came out on top of the 56-person field with a time of 17:57, besting Rey Aviluz, who went for 18:24 to chalk up runner-up status.

Michael Lantz took third place with a 19:11, Samuel Alvarez hit a 19:25 to secure fourth and Jonathan Knotts was fifth-best with a final marker of 19:27.

Rounding the rest of the top-10 runners were Zerin Croover (19:34), Noah Halloran (19:48), Friedrich Stelzer (19:58), Bill Burns (20:15), and the duo of Gavin Cates (20:20) and Zack Ziegenhagen (20:20) were a dead-heat in 10th place.

Racing fans have three weeks to prepare for the next local race in The Dalles with the 27th annual Hope 3k and 5k race at the Kiwanis Pocket Park in The Dalles on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. that morning, and the race begins at 10 a.m.

Costs are $12 for adults and $7 for all students, and both fees include a t-shirt.

Fees are waived for $40 or more in paid pledges.

Pledge sheets are available at Klindt Booksellers, at the CAP office and at SVdP Ministry.

Call 541-296-9566 for information on this race or to make a donation.