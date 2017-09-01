Lady Redsides post 4-4 record in Molalla

In eight matches over a two-day span at the Country Christian Tournament ending last Saturday in Molalla, the South Wasco County Redsides had sweep wins over Joseph, Powder Valley, Willamette Valley Christian and Trinity Lutheran on their way to a 4-4 record.

As a team, the Lady Redsides converted on 89.4 percent of their serves for a good output.

The high-flying group of Allie Noland, Jada Myers, Kyrsten Sprouse, Jacqueline Noland and Ana Popchock combined for 107 kills.

“The tournament was a great experience to play high-caliber teams that we don’t normally get to see,” said SWC head coach Donna Barton.

SWC beat Joseph, 25-20, 25-14, Powder Valley, 25-20, 25-16, Willamette Valley Christian, 25-6, 25-15, and Trinity Lutheran, 25-14, 25-14.

In their four losses, three coming in sweep fashion, the Redsides lost to Hosanna Christian, 16-25, 23-25, North Douglas, 17-25, 28-26, 13-15, Crosshill Christian, 12-25, 22-25, and Perrydale 15-25, 20-25.

“Playing eight matches in two days is a good test of your conditioning and concentration also,” Barton said. “I felt like we learned a lot about ourselves as individuals and as a team.”

On top of the solid defensive plays from Madisen Davis and Sprouse, Jenna Wraught led the service game with a 96-percent effort on 22 of 23.

Allie Noland made good on 58 of 63 serves for 92 percent and posted the team’s highest swing percentage with a team-leading 25 kills.

Sprouse added a 46 of 50 rate on serves and she dropped 21 kills, Jada Myers was good for 23 kills, and the tandem of Jacqueline Noland and Popchock had 19 kills each.

SWC (4-4 overall) plays two matches Saturday in Bend against Trinity Lutheran (11 a.m.) and Crosshill Christian (1 p.m.).

Following those non-league varsity matches, the Redsides are on the road again on Tuesday with a 4 p.m. date versus 2A Heppner (3-2).