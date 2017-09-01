Letter to the Editor: Budget cuts services

To the editor:

The draft federal budget recently released by the House Appropriations Committee, if approved, will reduce or terminate many services that the middle class and local governments depend upon.

They include entirely defunding Obamacare, Employment service grants, economic development grants, the climate change program and the Striving Readers program, among others.

Severe funding cuts will be inflicted on the Wage and Hour Division (which includes assistance to agricultural employers and their employees), $10 million; the Dislocated Workers National Reserve, $91 million; the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, $21 million; and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, $219 million (which, by the way, is described as a “lower priority” or “unnecessary” program). If this concerns you, call your Rep. Greg Walden at (202) 225-6730 or fax (202) 225-5774 and let him know what you think.

Tracie Hornung

Mt. Hood/Parkdale