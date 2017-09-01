Letter to the Editor: Didn’t deserve scorn

To the editor:

It's time for me to apologize.

Last year, SF QB Colin Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem prior to a game.

At the time I felt that his action was a self-centered stunt to bring further attention to himself. As a veteran I expressed my extreme displeasure with his using such a political and insulting stunt to enhance his notoriety.

I saw him as a wealthy and privileged young man who should be grateful for the opportunities he has had to live the life he earned.

I now see this type of action as a well-needed statement of how this nation has yet to live up to its honored ideals. It is more than wealth, race, ethnicity, religion, or privilege. It is about looking at this nation as we are, today — this minute. How we have abandoned our consciences and fail to stand up against bigotry and hate.

There is a final scene in the movie "A Few Good Men" where a Marine private, who had been courtmartialed along with his corporal over the death of another weaker Marine, did not understand the verdict and kept repeating the question "Why? What did we do wrong? We did nothing wrong! We were following orders! We did nothing wrong!"

In response, the corporal told him, "Yes we did. We were suppose to protect him and help him, but we didn't".

The moral of that film was about "social conscience.” It was about what the first need of all of should be — to be human. To rise above our groupings - our social, religious, political alliances — to stand up to injustice in whatever form it may take. Regardless of privilege, social standing, ethnicity, race, gender, or religion.

My apologies Colin Kaepernick you did not deserve my scorn.

Gerry Iken

The Dalles